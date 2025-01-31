The Family Nurturing Center
FNC Natural Playground (Nature Exploration Area)
Live Willow Tunnel
$500
A natural, living structure made of willow branches for sensory and imaginative play.
Stepping Stones
$150
Durable stones arranged for hopping and balance, improving coordination.
Low Fences
$200
Child-height barriers that define spaces while keeping the area open and welcoming.
Bunch Grasses
$150
Native plants to enhance the natural look and provide sensory connection.
Water Pump
$400
A kid-friendly pump for hands-on water exploration and cause-effect learning.
Splash Table
$800
A shallow table designed for water experiments and sensory play.
Sand Digger
$600
A mini digger with levers for scooping sand, promoting motor skills and creativity.
Water Channel
$800
Wooden troughs allowing kids to pour and guide water, sparking curiosity.
Embedded Boulders for Steps
$200
Flat-topped boulders for climbing or stepping, enhancing motor skills.
