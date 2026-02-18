FNGLA Action Chapter Golf Tournament 2026

Sponsorship includes a super team package (Includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value), and top billing on Pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes one sleeve of logo printed golf balls for each player, 1 foursome, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value) and logo on Pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes sign on each golf cart, 1 foursome, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value) and logo on Pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes recognition at the tournament, full color tee sign, 1 foursome, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value) advertising at lunch buffet and pre-tournament advertising
Includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value)
Includes 1 foursome & tee sign ($650 value)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Before you purchase see sponsorship bundles for the best deals.
Includes 2 mulligan, 1 putting contest, 1 inside the circle, 1 move up, 1 string, 1 50/50 ticket, 5 raffle tickets ($100 value for only $75 per golfer)
Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/demonstration area at contest hole and logo on pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/demonstration area at contest hole and logo on pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/demonstration area at contest hole and logo on pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/ demonstration area at contest hole and pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes full color sign at putting green and logo on pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes a full color tee sign on the course and logo on pre-tournament advertising
Sponsorship includes a full color tee sign on the driving range and logo on pre-tournament advertising
Per person
$
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