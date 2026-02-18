Florida Nursery Growers & Landscape Association Inc

Hosted by

Florida Nursery Growers & Landscape Association Inc

FNGLA Action Chapter Golf Tournament 2026

2126 Spillman Dr

Zellwood, FL 32798, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,000

Sponsorship includes a super team package (Includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value), and top billing on Pre-tournament advertising

Golf Ball Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsorship includes one sleeve of logo printed golf balls for each player, 1 foursome, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value) and logo on Pre-tournament advertising

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500

Sponsorship includes sign on each golf cart, 1 foursome, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value) and logo on Pre-tournament advertising

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsorship includes recognition at the tournament, full color tee sign, 1 foursome, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value) advertising at lunch buffet and pre-tournament advertising

Super Team Package
$850

Includes 1 foursome, 1 tee sign, 4 combo packages & 20 raffle tickets ($1,150 value)

Team Sponsorship
$575

Includes 1 foursome & tee sign ($650 value)

Single Player
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Before you purchase see sponsorship bundles for the best deals.

Combo Baggie
$75

Includes 2 mulligan, 1 putting contest, 1 inside the circle, 1 move up, 1 string, 1 50/50 ticket, 5 raffle tickets ($100 value for only $75 per golfer)​

Closest to the Pin Sponsors
$350

Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/demonstration area at contest hole and logo on pre-tournament advertising

Men's Longest Drive Sponsor
$350

Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/demonstration area at contest hole and logo on pre-tournament advertising

Women's Longest Drive Sponsor
$350

Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/demonstration area at contest hole and logo on pre-tournament advertising

Ace in the Hole Sponsor
$350

Sponsorship includes sign at contest hole, table/ demonstration area at contest hole and pre-tournament advertising

Putting Contest Sponsor
$350

Sponsorship includes full color sign at putting green and logo on pre-tournament advertising

Tee Sponsors
$350

Sponsorship includes a full color tee sign on the course and logo on pre-tournament advertising

Driving Range Sponsor
$350

Sponsorship includes a full color tee sign on the driving range and logo on pre-tournament advertising

Lunch Guest
$25

Per person

Mulligans
$10
Raffle Tickets 5 each
$20
50/50 Ticket
$15
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