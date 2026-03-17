Silent Auction

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Enjoy a perfect 3‑night beach escape in this vibrant 4‑bedroom Beachhouse on Madeira Beach. Just steps from the sand, this spacious retreat blends coastal charm with open living areas and room for everyone to unwind. Spend your days by the Gulf, explore local shops and restaurants, then relax on the breezy balcony or gather in the fully equipped kitchen. With over 3,300 sq ft designed to host up to 16 guests, your Florida getaway starts here.
Starting bid
Indulge in effortless coastal living with a 3‑night stay at this stunning, newly remodeled 4‑bedroom, 3‑bath beach house with direct access to Redington Beach. Spacious, stylish, and thoughtfully designed, this modern retreat blends upscale amenities with relaxed seaside charm—perfect for families or groups seeking an elevated beach escape.
Starting bid
Enjoy a five‑night luxury stay in a two‑bedroom Eagles Nest cottage in Banner Elk, NC. This beautifully designed mountain retreat features two king bedrooms and a kids’ loft, offering an ideal blend of comfort and privacy. Certificate valid through 10/26, based on availability.
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Breathe easier with a premium HVAC upgrade featuring an Air Scrubber System and two UV purification lights. Designed to reduce airborne pollutants and improve overall indoor air quality throughout your entire home.
Starting bid
Enjoy a full beauty and wellness refresh with this curated package featuring a Botox credit for 30 units from MD Anti‑Aging & Weight Loss (valued at $450), a massage at Blue Door Spa (valued at $150), a one‑hour facial at Massage Envy (valued at $125), and a haircut and blow‑dry by Jamie (valued at $80) — the perfect blend of pampering, rejuvenation, and self‑care.
Starting bid
Receive a physician‑referred medical marijuana card evaluation from MD‑Aging, a trusted provider specializing in personalized wellness care. This certificate covers the full consultation and assessment required to obtain a Florida medical marijuana card, guided by licensed medical professionals in a supportive, confidential setting.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable culinary night out with this premium Bradenton dining package. Start with a $150 gift certificate to Taverna Toscana, known for its Tuscan‑inspired Italian cuisine, handcrafted pastas, and warm, upscale atmosphere. Then elevate your evening with a $200 gift certificate to Michael John’s, a celebrated French‑American steakhouse renowned for its house‑aged prime steaks, fresh seafood, and exceptional service.
Starting bid
Enjoy the flexibility of three $100 gift certificates—use them separately or combine all three for a $300 dining experience—redeemable at your choice of Riviera Dunes Dockside, B&B Chophouse, Bridge Street Bistro, or Island Time Bar & Grill, offering some of the best flavors and waterfront views along the Gulf Coast.
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of great films and great food with a Dual Membership to the Sarasota Film Society (valued at $60), plus a $50 gift card to Remy’s on the Main and three $25 gift card to Percoco’s Pizza & Pasta, Twisted Pit BBQ, and Peculiar Pub—can be combined and perfect for anyone who loves local dining and independent cinema.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a perfect day at Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch! Start with warm, made-to-order donuts at Duck Donuts ($20) — pick your coating, topping, and drizzle. Browse locally curated goods and grab a bite at Florida Provisions ($25), then settle into an unforgettable Italian dinner at Osteria 500 ($25). Finish with a shopping spree at Monkee's Boutique ($75) — chic shoes, clothing, and accessories await.
Starting bid
Your dog’s dream vacation starts here. Enjoy a 3‑night VIP stay at Pet Paradise, complete with all the snuggles, playtime, and pampering they can handle. And because no getaway is complete without goodies, your pup also gets a stash of treats, food, toys, dental chews, a fleece blanket, and a portable water bowl.
Starting bid
A handcrafted veteran‑themed charcuterie board filled with gourmet, shelf‑stable favorites. Includes cheese sticks, Raincoast Crisps, pita chips, organic salamis, chocolate‑covered nuts and raisins, truffle & honey jam, fig‑chili spread, cashews, almonds, plus ramekins and spreaders — everything you need to build the perfect board.
Starting bid
Magnum Belvedere vodka, DeSalins Dry Vermouth, olive brine, blue cheese and pimento olives, glass shaker, honey-mustard bar snack, three premixed martinis (Cosmo, Espresso, Lemon Drop), and patriotic cocktail napkins and plates.
Starting bid
Enjoy sipping this special edition of Horse Soldier Burbon while reading "Swords of Lighting". Includes $100 gift card to Urban Stillhouse, 2 Horse Soldier Snifters and Leather Coasters.
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Enjoy four hours of professional DJ services, including curated music, seamless transitions, and full sound setup. Perfect for parties, fundraisers, or private celebrations.
Starting bid
Give your furry best friend the getaway they’ve been dreaming of. This package includes a 3‑night stay at Fox Creek Pet Ranch (valued at $180) plus $50 off grooming at Suds & Scissors to keep them looking fabulous. A $50 discount off of teeth cleaning at VCA Pet Dental Spa. It’s the ultimate “treat yourself” moment… for your dog.
Starting bid
We turn ordinary yards into celebration zones with custom displays for every occasion. From simple and sweet to bold and bougie, our personalized signs help you shout your big moments loud and proud — right on the lawn!
Starting bid
Joe and Devon lightning sticks and pucks
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3‑hour private inshore fishing trip for two, led by a professional guide. Explore beautiful coastal waters, target popular inshore species, and enjoy a relaxed, memorable time on the water. All gear and expertise are included for an easy, enjoyable experience.
Starting bid
Upgrade your home with expert services including kitchen and bathroom updates, flooring and tile installation, interior and exterior painting, landscaping, window and door replacement, and lanai repairs or extensions. This professional delivers quality work and stands by the initial quote. Includes two (2) $500 gift certificates valid toward any project over $2,500. TOP TWO BIDDERS WIN
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!