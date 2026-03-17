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About this event

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Silent Auction

Pick-up location

8703 Rum Runner Pl, Bradenton, FL 34212, USA

Simply Sunsets Getaway - Valued at $4,500 item
Simply Sunsets Getaway - Valued at $4,500 item
Simply Sunsets Getaway - Valued at $4,500 item
Simply Sunsets Getaway - Valued at $4,500
$1,800

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect 3‑night beach escape in this vibrant 4‑bedroom Beachhouse on Madeira Beach. Just steps from the sand, this spacious retreat blends coastal charm with open living areas and room for everyone to unwind. Spend your days by the Gulf, explore local shops and restaurants, then relax on the breezy balcony or gather in the fully equipped kitchen. With over 3,300 sq ft designed to host up to 16 guests, your Florida getaway starts here.

Jackies on the Beach - Valued at $4,500 item
Jackies on the Beach - Valued at $4,500 item
Jackies on the Beach - Valued at $4,500 item
Jackies on the Beach - Valued at $4,500
$1,800

Starting bid

Indulge in effortless coastal living with a 3‑night stay at this stunning, newly remodeled 4‑bedroom, 3‑bath beach house with direct access to Redington Beach. Spacious, stylish, and thoughtfully designed, this modern retreat blends upscale amenities with relaxed seaside charm—perfect for families or groups seeking an elevated beach escape.

Blue Ridge Retreat - Valued at $3,000 item
Blue Ridge Retreat - Valued at $3,000 item
Blue Ridge Retreat - Valued at $3,000 item
Blue Ridge Retreat - Valued at $3,000
$1,000

Starting bid

Enjoy a five‑night luxury stay in a two‑bedroom Eagles Nest cottage in Banner Elk, NC. This beautifully designed mountain retreat features two king bedrooms and a kids’ loft, offering an ideal blend of comfort and privacy. Certificate valid through 10/26, based on availability.

Breathe‑Easy Home Makeover - Valued at $3,000 item
Breathe‑Easy Home Makeover - Valued at $3,000
$1,200

Starting bid

Breathe easier with a premium HVAC upgrade featuring an Air Scrubber System and two UV purification lights. Designed to reduce airborne pollutants and improve overall indoor air quality throughout your entire home.

The Complete Rejuvenation Package – Valued at $800 item
The Complete Rejuvenation Package – Valued at $800
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a full beauty and wellness refresh with this curated package featuring a Botox credit for 30 units from MD Anti‑Aging & Weight Loss (valued at $450), a massage at Blue Door Spa (valued at $150), a one‑hour facial at Massage Envy (valued at $125), and a haircut and blow‑dry by Jamie (valued at $80) — the perfect blend of pampering, rejuvenation, and self‑care.

Physician‑Referred Medical Marijuana Card - Valued at $250 item
Physician‑Referred Medical Marijuana Card - Valued at $250
$100

Starting bid

Receive a physician‑referred medical marijuana card evaluation from MD‑Aging, a trusted provider specializing in personalized wellness care. This certificate covers the full consultation and assessment required to obtain a Florida medical marijuana card, guided by licensed medical professionals in a supportive, confidential setting.

Bradenton Fine Dining Duo- Value at $350 item
Bradenton Fine Dining Duo- Value at $350
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable culinary night out with this premium Bradenton dining package. Start with a $150 gift certificate to Taverna Toscana, known for its Tuscan‑inspired Italian cuisine, handcrafted pastas, and warm, upscale atmosphere. Then elevate your evening with a $200 gift certificate to Michael John’s, a celebrated French‑American steakhouse renowned for its house‑aged prime steaks, fresh seafood, and exceptional service.

Gulf Coast Gourmet Getaway - Value at $300 item
Gulf Coast Gourmet Getaway - Value at $300
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy the flexibility of three $100 gift certificates—use them separately or combine all three for a $300 dining experience—redeemable at your choice of Riviera Dunes Dockside, B&B Chophouse, Bridge Street Bistro, or Island Time Bar & Grill, offering some of the best flavors and waterfront views along the Gulf Coast.


Dine, Sip & Screen in Lakewood Ranch - Valued at $185 item
Dine, Sip & Screen in Lakewood Ranch - Valued at $185
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a night of great films and great food with a Dual Membership to the Sarasota Film Society (valued at $60), plus a $50 gift card to Remy’s on the Main and three $25 gift card to Percoco’s Pizza & Pasta, Twisted Pit BBQ, and Peculiar Pub—can be combined and perfect for anyone who loves local dining and independent cinema.

A Waterside Day Done Right - Valued at $150 item
A Waterside Day Done Right - Valued at $150
$60

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a perfect day at Waterside Place in Lakewood Ranch! Start with warm, made-to-order donuts at Duck Donuts ($20) — pick your coating, topping, and drizzle. Browse locally curated goods and grab a bite at Florida Provisions ($25), then settle into an unforgettable Italian dinner at Osteria 500 ($25). Finish with a shopping spree at Monkee's Boutique ($75) — chic shoes, clothing, and accessories await.

Pet Paradise VIP Stay Pup Basket - Valued at $400 item
Pet Paradise VIP Stay Pup Basket - Valued at $400
$150

Starting bid

Your dog’s dream vacation starts here. Enjoy a 3‑night VIP stay at Pet Paradise, complete with all the snuggles, playtime, and pampering they can handle. And because no getaway is complete without goodies, your pup also gets a stash of treats, food, toys, dental chews, a fleece blanket, and a portable water bowl.

Stars & Stripes Signature Charcuterie Board - Valued at $400 item
Stars & Stripes Signature Charcuterie Board - Valued at $400 item
Stars & Stripes Signature Charcuterie Board - Valued at $400
$150

Starting bid

A handcrafted veteran‑themed charcuterie board filled with gourmet, shelf‑stable favorites. Includes cheese sticks, Raincoast Crisps, pita chips, organic salamis, chocolate‑covered nuts and raisins, truffle & honey jam, fig‑chili spread, cashews, almonds, plus ramekins and spreaders — everything you need to build the perfect board.

Martini Lovers Basket - Valued at $200 item
Martini Lovers Basket - Valued at $200
$80

Starting bid

Magnum Belvedere vodka, DeSalins Dry Vermouth, olive brine, blue cheese and pimento olives, glass shaker, honey-mustard bar snack, three premixed martinis (Cosmo, Espresso, Lemon Drop), and patriotic cocktail napkins and plates.

Live Legendary by Urban Stillhouse - Valued at $300 item
Live Legendary by Urban Stillhouse - Valued at $300
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy sipping this special edition of Horse Soldier Burbon while reading "Swords of Lighting". Includes $100 gift card to Urban Stillhouse, 2 Horse Soldier Snifters and Leather Coasters.

The Ultimate 4‑Hour Party DJ Experience - Valued at $350 item
The Ultimate 4‑Hour Party DJ Experience - Valued at $350
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy four hours of professional DJ services, including curated music, seamless transitions, and full sound setup. Perfect for parties, fundraisers, or private celebrations.

Ultimate Pet Lover’s Basket - Valued at $280 item
Ultimate Pet Lover’s Basket - Valued at $280
$100

Starting bid

Give your furry best friend the getaway they’ve been dreaming of. This package includes a 3‑night stay at Fox Creek Pet Ranch (valued at $180) plus $50 off grooming at Suds & Scissors to keep them looking fabulous. A $50 discount off of teeth cleaning at VCA Pet Dental Spa. It’s the ultimate “treat yourself” moment… for your dog.


Celebrate Loud & Proud Yard Display - Valued at $150 item
Celebrate Loud & Proud Yard Display - Valued at $150
$60

Starting bid

We turn ordinary yards into celebration zones with custom displays for every occasion. From simple and sweet to bold and bougie, our personalized signs help you shout your big moments loud and proud — right on the lawn!

Sport Basket - Valued at $
$50

Starting bid

Joe and Devon lightning sticks and pucks

Uncle Bear’s Inshore Fishing Charter - Valued at $500 item
Uncle Bear’s Inshore Fishing Charter - Valued at $500
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3‑hour private inshore fishing trip for two, led by a professional guide. Explore beautiful coastal waters, target popular inshore species, and enjoy a relaxed, memorable time on the water. All gear and expertise are included for an easy, enjoyable experience.

2 Total Home Upgrade Packages – Valued at $500 item
2 Total Home Upgrade Packages – Valued at $500
$200

Starting bid

Upgrade your home with expert services including kitchen and bathroom updates, flooring and tile installation, interior and exterior painting, landscaping, window and door replacement, and lanai repairs or extensions. This professional delivers quality work and stands by the initial quote. Includes two (2) $500 gift certificates valid toward any project over $2,500. TOP TWO BIDDERS WIN

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!