Silent Auction

Enjoy a perfect 3‑night beach escape in this vibrant 4‑bedroom Beachhouse on Madeira Beach. Just steps from the sand, this spacious retreat blends coastal charm with open living areas and room for everyone to unwind. Spend your days by the Gulf, explore local shops and restaurants, then relax on the breezy balcony or gather in the fully equipped kitchen. With over 3,300 sq ft designed to host up to 16 guests, your Florida getaway starts here.