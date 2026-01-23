FOCC Silent Auction

Hosted by
Enjoy dinner at a local favorite spot!
Good for arcade games, Virtual reality (both locations), and laser tag (Beaverton location). 3550 SE 92nd Ave Portland or 2725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Beaverton
Located at: 5505 NE Huffman St, Hillsboro, OR 97124
4 general admission passes to Oregon Museum of Science & Industry. Value $80.00
50% off summer camp or school year tuition. Summer camp registration opens February 7th at 9:00am and camps fill fast. This discount does not guarantee you a spot in camp. Please be prepared to register when it opens. Fall school year programs will open registration in August. Value $450.00
Free spring soccer registration. Spring recreation registration closes March 1. Value $100.
Boarding passes for 2 on a sightseeing (happy hour) cruise. Advance reservations required, not valid for holidays. Expires 1/8/27. Value $70.00
Good for two tickets to any performance. Expires 5/17/26 (end of current season). Value $196.00.
One hour private voice lesson (for teens/adults) at home studio in SE Portland. 25 years of teaching experience. Focus on technique or a specific song. $85.00 value. www.soundtransforms.org
3-night stay in a Two bedroom cabin on Lake Quinault WA. Two queen beds plus two twin bunk beds. Value $900.00
Expires in 1 year: 2/6/27. Excludes all state observed holidays.
Portable fabric kit with origami paper, folding tool, and instructions to do origami on the go. Value $25 per kit.
Portable fabric kit with origami paper, folding tool, and instructions to do origami on the go. Value $25.00 per kit.
Portable fabric kit with origami paper, folding tool, and instructions to do origami on the go. Value $25.00 per kit.
One homemade pie baked from scratch by Alida Shi Lyons. Any variety - Apple, pumpkin, rhubarb or buyer choice. Value $30.00
Babysitter Yul Kobus. Starting March 2026. Each session up to 4 hours, 7:30PM-10PM Friday nights; ending before 10PM if Sat., and 3 hours anytime after 5:30PM and before 9:30PM on weeknights. Value $200.00
Babysitter Vivian Timberlake. 4 sessions of babysitting, up to 4 hours each 16 hours total). Value $300
I am 16 years old, 17 in March! I babysit for fun and for more experiences with the younger generations, as well as to get more experienced with children in general as I am looking into Special Education for elementary schools as my future, if not into Equine Therapy. I am not Red-Cross certified, but have been doing this for almost four years and hoping to get certified soon. I love these children and love taking them out in good weather to froyo or to the park! I babysit kids who are potty trained and older preferably, but can be flexible. I don't have any time restrictions: If you need a date night until 2am, I am your gal!
Sylvia & Sam Stevens will create 30 Handmade Black Cocoa Sandwich cookies with a buttercream of your choosing (vanilla, peppermint, raspberry, strawberry; more detail can be established). Dipped in dark or milk chocolate. Value $60 ($2 each). Expires June 2026.
The recipient of this donation item will get to commission A'choir's resident needle-felter Lydia Dean-Racho to make them practically whatever it is they want into an intricate wool figurine. They specialize in creatures (ducks, dinosaurs, dragons, etc.) and characters (video games, shows, comics, etc.), and can probably make whatever else it is you might be imagining.
Important to note: Sizes can be discussed, but max out at roughly 6 in x 4 in x 4 in. Please give 3 weeks notice. Many color options, limited by what is available at time of request. The artist may refuse commissions of an explicit or otherwise uncomfortable nature.
Makes a great ornament, home decoration, or themed gift!
Expires 8/31/26. Value $85.00
One Homemade New York style cheesecake, baked by Eddy Selivonchick. Value $35.00
Artist Lucia Patrick. One custom 9x12 framed acrylic painting of any photo you provide. Pet portraits, family pictures, and landscapes (both urban and rural). Expires August 2026. Value $70.00
Can be used towards one of our many classes, private lessons, birthday party/private movie night, or towards tickets to one of our shows. Expires 3/1/27.
Olivia Hein will paint the top of the computer and keyboard based off a theme you provide. $75.00 value. Expires 4/30/26.
2 hour onsite consultation and report with Jill Cropp from Studio Cropp Architecture. Projects may include attached or detached ADU; home addition; basement, attic, kitchen or bathroom remodel. Expires 2/6/27. Value $700.00
Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00
Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value 40.00
Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00
Lewis & Clark College Professor of Mathematics Liz Stanhope offers 2 hours of 1:1 math tutoring. Expires June 2026. Value $200.00
Lewis & Clark College Professor of Mathematics Liz Stanhope offers 2 hours of 1:1 math tutoring. Expires June 2026. Value $200.00
Certificate for 3 1-gallon perennials at Al's Garden and Home. Value $45.00. Expires 10/15/26
1- hour Portrait session with Jason Quigley, a CHS parent and professional photographer with 20+ years experience. Could be senior portraits, family, headshots, or you name it. See www.photojq.com for portfolio. Limited to the Portland metro area. Expires 12/31/26. Value $400.00
Spend a day creating alongside world-class instructors in an inspiring studio environment. Dive into glass fusing as a complete beginner or elevate your current expertise to new heights. Want to stay longer or bring friends? We offer flexible packages for additional days and larger groups. Value $560.00. Expires 12/31/26.
2001 offset color lithograph poster. 20" x 20.5". Value $540.00
Brewing beer and building small, vibrant bar-room communities since 2012.
Two Portland locations:
5224 SE 26th Ave (21+only)
6935 NE Glisan - all ages welcome
$1000 in orthodontic work from Senestraro Family Orthodontics (5216 SE Woodstock Blvd), plus a goodie basket including a new Sonicare 4700 toothbrush!
New patients only, who have not been seen for a consultation with Dr. Senestraro. Good for traditional braces only. May be used at any of their locations. Value $1200.00
Basket containing graham crackers, marshmallow roasting sticks, hersheys chocolate and an order of 50 jumbo, custom flavor, homemade marshmallows (vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, cherry, mixed berry, orange, chocolate, mocha or peppermint). Marshmallows must be ordered with 2 weeks' notice. Expiration 7/4/2026. Value: $60
Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00
Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00
9 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, one box of each flavor, delivered Valentine's Day weekend. Value $54.00. Donated by Caspian Dickson-Beal. www.pearlsellscookies.com
2-hour interior design consultation with Susan Beal, a Becker Method certified organizing & decluttering professional. Her design firm, Crafting Your Space, offers full-service interior design, decluttering and organizing, styling and staging services. Create an art gallery wall or a room refresh. Value $250.00. Donated by Susan Beal. www.craftingyourspace.com
Moon Yard Art crafted by Tim Nelson from wine barrel hoop and scrap metal. 21" Tall. Value $50.00.
