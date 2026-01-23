FOCC Silent Auction

Babysitter Vivian Timberlake. 4 sessions of babysitting, up to 4 hours each 16 hours total). Value $300





I am 16 years old, 17 in March! I babysit for fun and for more experiences with the younger generations, as well as to get more experienced with children in general as I am looking into Special Education for elementary schools as my future, if not into Equine Therapy. I am not Red-Cross certified, but have been doing this for almost four years and hoping to get certified soon. I love these children and love taking them out in good weather to froyo or to the park! I babysit kids who are potty trained and older preferably, but can be flexible. I don't have any time restrictions: If you need a date night until 2am, I am your gal!