FOCC Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3400 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR 97202, USA

#1 - $50 Gift Card - Por Que No
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner at a local favorite spot!

#2 - $50 Arcade Fun Giftcard
$25

Starting bid

Good for arcade games, Virtual reality (both locations), and laser tag (Beaverton location). 3550 SE 92nd Ave Portland or 2725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Beaverton

#3 - $50.00 Gameplay Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Located at: 5505 NE Huffman St, Hillsboro, OR 97124

#4 - 4 general admission passes
$40

Starting bid

4 general admission passes to Oregon Museum of Science & Industry. Value $80.00

#5- 50% Off Theater Class/Camp Tuition
$150

Starting bid

50% off summer camp or school year tuition. Summer camp registration opens February 7th at 9:00am and camps fill fast. This discount does not guarantee you a spot in camp. Please be prepared to register when it opens. Fall school year programs will open registration in August. Value $450.00

#6 - Free Soccer Registration
$35

Starting bid

Free spring soccer registration. Spring recreation registration closes March 1. Value $100.

#7 - Portland Spirit - 2 Tickets
$30

Starting bid

Boarding passes for 2 on a sightseeing (happy hour) cruise. Advance reservations required, not valid for holidays. Expires 1/8/27. Value $70.00

#8 - 2 Community Ticket Vouchers
$75

Starting bid

Good for two tickets to any performance. Expires 5/17/26 (end of current season). Value $196.00.

#9 - 1 Hour Voice Lesson
$40

Starting bid

One hour private voice lesson (for teens/adults) at home studio in SE Portland. 25 years of teaching experience. Focus on technique or a specific song. $85.00 value. www.soundtransforms.org

#10 - Lake Quinault Cabin
$250

Starting bid

3-night stay in a Two bedroom cabin on Lake Quinault WA. Two queen beds plus two twin bunk beds. Value $900.00

Expires in 1 year: 2/6/27. Excludes all state observed holidays.

#11 - Two Origami Wallet Kits
$10

Starting bid

Portable fabric kit with origami paper, folding tool, and instructions to do origami on the go. Value $25 per kit.

#12 - Two Origami Wallet Kits
$10

Starting bid

Portable fabric kit with origami paper, folding tool, and instructions to do origami on the go. Value $25.00 per kit.

#13 - Two Origami Wallet Kits
$10

Starting bid

Portable fabric kit with origami paper, folding tool, and instructions to do origami on the go. Value $25.00 per kit.

#14 - One Homemade Pie
$15

Starting bid

One homemade pie baked from scratch by Alida Shi Lyons. Any variety - Apple, pumpkin, rhubarb or buyer choice. Value $30.00

#15 - 3 Babysitting Sessions
$100

Starting bid

Babysitter Yul Kobus. Starting March 2026. Each session up to 4 hours, 7:30PM-10PM Friday nights; ending before 10PM if Sat., and 3 hours anytime after 5:30PM and before 9:30PM on weeknights. Value $200.00

#16 - 4 Babysitting Sessions
$125

Starting bid

Babysitter Vivian Timberlake. 4 sessions of babysitting, up to 4 hours each 16 hours total). Value $300


I am 16 years old, 17 in March! I babysit for fun and for more experiences with the younger generations, as well as to get more experienced with children in general as I am looking into Special Education for elementary schools as my future, if not into Equine Therapy. I am not Red-Cross certified, but have been doing this for almost four years and hoping to get certified soon. I love these children and love taking them out in good weather to froyo or to the park! I babysit kids who are potty trained and older preferably, but can be flexible. I don't have any time restrictions: If you need a date night until 2am, I am your gal!

#17 - Custom Oreos
$30

Starting bid

Sylvia & Sam Stevens will create 30 Handmade Black Cocoa Sandwich cookies with a buttercream of your choosing (vanilla, peppermint, raspberry, strawberry; more detail can be established). Dipped in dark or milk chocolate. Value $60 ($2 each). Expires June 2026.

#18 - Custom Needle-Felted Curio
$45

Starting bid

The recipient of this donation item will get to commission A'choir's resident needle-felter Lydia Dean-Racho to make them practically whatever it is they want into an intricate wool figurine. They specialize in creatures (ducks, dinosaurs, dragons, etc.) and characters (video games, shows, comics, etc.), and can probably make whatever else it is you might be imagining.
Important to note: Sizes can be discussed, but max out at roughly 6 in x 4 in x 4 in. Please give 3 weeks notice. Many color options, limited by what is available at time of request. The artist may refuse commissions of an explicit or otherwise uncomfortable nature.
Makes a great ornament, home decoration, or themed gift!

Expires 8/31/26. Value $85.00

#19 - Homemade Cheesecake
$15

Starting bid

One Homemade New York style cheesecake, baked by Eddy Selivonchick. Value $35.00


#20 - Custom Painting
$30

Starting bid

Artist Lucia Patrick. One custom 9x12 framed acrylic painting of any photo you provide. Pet portraits, family pictures, and landscapes (both urban and rural). Expires August 2026. Value $70.00

#21 - Echo Theater Company $100 Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

Can be used towards one of our many classes, private lessons, birthday party/private movie night, or towards tickets to one of our shows. Expires 3/1/27.

#22 - Custom Painted Laptop
$35

Starting bid

Olivia Hein will paint the top of the computer and keyboard based off a theme you provide. $75.00 value. Expires 4/30/26.

#23 - Architectural Consultation
$250

Starting bid

2 hour onsite consultation and report with Jill Cropp from Studio Cropp Architecture. Projects may include attached or detached ADU; home addition; basement, attic, kitchen or bathroom remodel. Expires 2/6/27. Value $700.00

#24 - Terrarium: "To Gnome Me is to Love Me"
$20

Starting bid

Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00

#25 - Terrarium: "Munchkinland"
$20

Starting bid

Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value 40.00

#26 - Terrarium: "Lily Pond"
$20

Starting bid

Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00

#27 - 2 Hours of Math Tutoring
$50

Starting bid

Lewis & Clark College Professor of Mathematics Liz Stanhope offers 2 hours of 1:1 math tutoring. Expires June 2026. Value $200.00

#28 - 2 Hours of Math Tutoring (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Lewis & Clark College Professor of Mathematics Liz Stanhope offers 2 hours of 1:1 math tutoring. Expires June 2026. Value $200.00

#29 - Three 1-gallon perennials at Al's Garden & Home
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for 3 1-gallon perennials at Al's Garden and Home. Value $45.00. Expires 10/15/26

#30 - Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

1- hour Portrait session with Jason Quigley, a CHS parent and professional photographer with 20+ years experience. Could be senior portraits, family, headshots, or you name it. See www.photojq.com for portfolio. Limited to the Portland metro area. Expires 12/31/26. Value $400.00

#31 - One day exploring glass fusing
$200

Starting bid

Spend a day creating alongside world-class instructors in an inspiring studio environment. Dive into glass fusing as a complete beginner or elevate your current expertise to new heights. Want to stay longer or bring friends? We offer flexible packages for additional days and larger groups. Value $560.00. Expires 12/31/26.

#32 - Portrait of a Tiger by Leroy Neiman
$100

Starting bid

2001 offset color lithograph poster. 20" x 20.5". Value $540.00

#33 - $50 Gigantic Brewing Giftcard
$25

Starting bid

Brewing beer and building small, vibrant bar-room communities since 2012.

Two Portland locations:

5224 SE 26th Ave (21+only)

6935 NE Glisan - all ages welcome

#34 - Gift Basket + $1000 towards Orthodontic work
$250

Starting bid

$1000 in orthodontic work from Senestraro Family Orthodontics (5216 SE Woodstock Blvd), plus a goodie basket including a new Sonicare 4700 toothbrush!

New patients only, who have not been seen for a consultation with Dr. Senestraro. Good for traditional braces only. May be used at any of their locations. Value $1200.00

#35 - S'mores Kit with Gourmet Homemade Marshmallows
$30

Starting bid

Basket containing graham crackers, marshmallow roasting sticks, hersheys chocolate and an order of 50 jumbo, custom flavor, homemade marshmallows (vanilla, strawberry, raspberry, cherry, mixed berry, orange, chocolate, mocha or peppermint). Marshmallows must be ordered with 2 weeks' notice. Expiration 7/4/2026. Value: $60

#36: Terrarium: "Sprite"
$20

Starting bid

Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00

#37: Terrarium: "Toadstool"
$20

Starting bid

Terrarium handcrafted by Amy Chapman. Value $40.00

#38 Rainbow of Girl Scout Cookies (9 boxes)
$25

Starting bid

9 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, one box of each flavor, delivered Valentine's Day weekend. Value $54.00. Donated by Caspian Dickson-Beal. www.pearlsellscookies.com

#39 Interior Design Consultation from Crafting Your Space
$100

Starting bid

2-hour interior design consultation with Susan Beal, a Becker Method certified organizing & decluttering professional. Her design firm, Crafting Your Space, offers full-service interior design, decluttering and organizing, styling and staging services. Create an art gallery wall or a room refresh. Value $250.00. Donated by Susan Beal. www.craftingyourspace.com

#40 Yard Art
$20

Starting bid

Moon Yard Art crafted by Tim Nelson from wine barrel hoop and scrap metal. 21" Tall. Value $50.00.

