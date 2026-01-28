FOCUS Homeschool's Red Riding Hood Silent Auction

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Starting bid
This is a healthy rooted plant from the Monstera plant in our Fairbanks office!
Starting bid
This is a large, healthy, rooted plant from the Monstera plant in our Fairbanks office!
Starting bid
Woodlands- "The Fable-ous tile laying game" and a Zig & Go action-reaction set
Donated by Toy Quest and Enchanted Forest Toys
Starting bid
1000-piece Cinderella Puzzle &
24-piece Unicorn Castle puzzle
Donated by Toy Quest
Starting bid
Philips Sonicare power toothbrush
Donated by Four Corners Dental
Starting bid
3 Gold Dredge 8 adult vouchers
Donated by Gold Dredge 8
Starting bid
Beautiful Handmade Quilt
Donated by Beth Seniva
Starting bid
2 Hot Springs Day Passes and 2 Passes to the Aurora Ice Museum
Donated by Chena Hot Springs Resort
Starting bid
3 Hot Springs Day Passes and
3 Passes to the Aurora Ice Museum
Donated by Chena Hot Springs Resort
Starting bid
Midsummer Nights Fayre game
and Piano Horn and 4 mini cookies
Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys and A Gray Kitchen
Starting bid
Journal, Pens, Keychain, Magnet Bookmarks and 4 mini cookies
Donated by Friends of FOCUS and A Gray Kitchen
Starting bid
2 Adult Gift Vouchers for Riverboat Discovery
Donated by Riverboat Discovery
Starting bid
2 Felt Flowers, $50 Glacier Grind gift card, and a mini cookie Red Riding Hood Themed Cookie box
Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys, Glacier Grind, and A Gray Kitchen
Starting bid
2 Felt Flowers, $50 Glacier Grind gift card, and a mini cookie Red Riding Hood Themed Cookie box
Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys, Glacier Grind, and A Gray Kitchen
Starting bid
Hand-beaded Red Riding Hood earrings, cozy socks, mini bag, Mickey wall Scentsy and pods, and 4 mini cookies
Donated by Rachel David, Friends of FOCUS, and A Gray Kitchen
Starting bid
Measuring cups, basters, flour/sugar shaker, measuring spoons, H2O microfiber cloths, & mini cookie box
Donated by friends of FOCUS and A Gray Kitchen
Starting bid
A game dedicated to women in history has been made into a fun and engaging learning experience along with a book about "Amazing Women"
Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys and Annie's Bookshelf
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!