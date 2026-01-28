FOCUS Homeschool
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FOCUS Homeschool

About this event

Sales closed

FOCUS Homeschool's Red Riding Hood Silent Auction

Pick-up location

234 Front St, Fairbanks, AK 99701, USA

Forest From Beyond item
Forest From Beyond item
Forest From Beyond
$10

Starting bid

This is a healthy rooted plant from the Monstera plant in our Fairbanks office!

Forest From Beyond item
Forest From Beyond item
Forest From Beyond
$15

Starting bid

This is a large, healthy, rooted plant from the Monstera plant in our Fairbanks office!

Woodland Game Night item
Woodland Game Night item
Woodland Game Night item
Woodland Game Night
$20

Starting bid

Woodlands- "The Fable-ous tile laying game" and a Zig & Go action-reaction set

Donated by Toy Quest and Enchanted Forest Toys

Once Upon a Puzzle item
Once Upon a Puzzle item
Once Upon a Puzzle
$5

Starting bid

1000-piece Cinderella Puzzle &

24-piece Unicorn Castle puzzle

Donated by Toy Quest

What Big Teeth you Have! item
What Big Teeth you Have! item
What Big Teeth you Have!
$40

Starting bid

Philips Sonicare power toothbrush

Donated by Four Corners Dental

The Big Bad Wolf Adventure item
The Big Bad Wolf Adventure item
The Big Bad Wolf Adventure
$45

Starting bid

3 Gold Dredge 8 adult vouchers

Donated by Gold Dredge 8

Happily Ever After Quilt item
Happily Ever After Quilt item
Happily Ever After Quilt item
Happily Ever After Quilt
$55

Starting bid

Beautiful Handmade Quilt

Donated by Beth Seniva

Soak in the Enchanted Forest item
Soak in the Enchanted Forest item
Soak in the Enchanted Forest
$30

Starting bid

2 Hot Springs Day Passes and 2 Passes to the Aurora Ice Museum

Donated by Chena Hot Springs Resort

Soak in the Enchanted Forest item
Soak in the Enchanted Forest item
Soak in the Enchanted Forest
$35

Starting bid

3 Hot Springs Day Passes and

3 Passes to the Aurora Ice Museum

Donated by Chena Hot Springs Resort

Forest Tunes and Adventure item
Forest Tunes and Adventure item
Forest Tunes and Adventure
$10

Starting bid

Midsummer Nights Fayre game

and Piano Horn and 4 mini cookies

Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys and A Gray Kitchen

Write Your Own Fairytale item
Write Your Own Fairytale item
Write Your Own Fairytale
$10

Starting bid

Journal, Pens, Keychain, Magnet Bookmarks and 4 mini cookies

Donated by Friends of FOCUS and A Gray Kitchen

Journey Beyond the Forest item
Journey Beyond the Forest item
Journey Beyond the Forest
$45

Starting bid

2 Adult Gift Vouchers for Riverboat Discovery

Donated by Riverboat Discovery

Blooms and Brews item
Blooms and Brews item
Blooms and Brews
$30

Starting bid

2 Felt Flowers, $50 Glacier Grind gift card, and a mini cookie Red Riding Hood Themed Cookie box

Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys, Glacier Grind, and A Gray Kitchen

Blooms and Brews 2 item
Blooms and Brews 2 item
Blooms and Brews 2
$30

Starting bid

2 Felt Flowers, $50 Glacier Grind gift card, and a mini cookie Red Riding Hood Themed Cookie box

Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys, Glacier Grind, and A Gray Kitchen

Cottage Comforts item
Cottage Comforts item
Cottage Comforts
$50

Starting bid

Hand-beaded Red Riding Hood earrings, cozy socks, mini bag, Mickey wall Scentsy and pods, and 4 mini cookies

Donated by Rachel David, Friends of FOCUS, and A Gray Kitchen

Grandmas Kitchen item
Grandmas Kitchen item
Grandmas Kitchen
$25

Starting bid

Measuring cups, basters, flour/sugar shaker, measuring spoons, H2O microfiber cloths, & mini cookie box

Donated by friends of FOCUS and A Gray Kitchen

Beyond the Fairytale: Real Heroines item
Beyond the Fairytale: Real Heroines item
Beyond the Fairytale: Real Heroines
$20

Starting bid

A game dedicated to women in history has been made into a fun and engaging learning experience along with a book about "Amazing Women"

Donated by Enchanted Forest Toys and Annie's Bookshelf

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!