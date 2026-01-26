FOCUS Ministries 2026 Gala

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About this event
Your general admission ticket includes one entrance for our beautifully curated dinner, an uplifting program featuring powerful stories of transformation, and the opportunity to support the life-changing work of FOCUS Ministries. Early Bird rates are being sold until April 10th.
Your general admission ticket includes one entrance for our beautifully curated dinner, an uplifting program featuring powerful stories of transformation, and the opportunity to support the life-changing work of FOCUS Ministries. General Admission rates are being sold until May 6th.
Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.
Your Seed Level Sponsorship includes one ticket and the following:
-Recognition in the event program
-Name listed on the FOCUS Ministries website
-Social media shout-out
Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.
Your Sprout Level Sponsorship includes two tickets and the following:
-All Seed Level perks
-Quarter-table sponsorship
-Logo featured on event signage
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Mention in our email newsletter
Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.
Your Seed Level Sponsorship includes 4 tickets and the following:
-All Sprout Level perks
-Half-table sponsorship
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Featured in a special social media post
-Verbal recognition during the event
Opportunity to provide branded swag/giveaways for guests
Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.
Your Flourish Level Sponsorship includes 8 tickets and the following:
-All Blossom Level perks
-Full table sponsorship
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Logo placement on event materials & website
-Company Logo on FOCUS Ministries employee email for full calendar year
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!