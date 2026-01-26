PPS & FOCUS Group Ministries, Inc.

Hosted by

PPS & FOCUS Group Ministries, Inc.

About this event

FOCUS Ministries 2026 Gala

904 Dry Gap Pike

Knoxville, TN 37918, USA

Early Bird Admission Ticket
$35
Available until Apr 10

Your general admission ticket includes one entrance for our beautifully curated dinner, an uplifting program featuring powerful stories of transformation, and the opportunity to support the life-changing work of FOCUS Ministries. Early Bird rates are being sold until April 10th.

General Admission Ticket
$45

Your general admission ticket includes one entrance for our beautifully curated dinner, an uplifting program featuring powerful stories of transformation, and the opportunity to support the life-changing work of FOCUS Ministries. General Admission rates are being sold until May 6th.

Seed Level Sponsorship
$500

Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.

Your Seed Level Sponsorship includes one ticket and the following:

-Recognition in the event program

-Name listed on the FOCUS Ministries website

-Social media shout-out

Sprout Level Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.

Your Sprout Level Sponsorship includes two tickets and the following:


-All Seed Level perks

-Quarter-table sponsorship

-Logo featured on event signage
-
Mention in our email newsletter

Blossom Level Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.

Your Seed Level Sponsorship includes 4 tickets and the following:


-All Sprout Level perks

-Half-table sponsorship

-
Featured in a special social media post

-Verbal recognition during the event
Opportunity to provide branded swag/giveaways for guests



Flourish Level Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Each Sponsorship goes to directly supporting our Ministry.

Your Flourish Level Sponsorship includes 8 tickets and the following:


-All Blossom Level perks

-Full table sponsorship

-
Logo placement on event materials & website

-Company Logo on FOCUS Ministries employee email for full calendar year


Add a donation for PPS & FOCUS Group Ministries, Inc.

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