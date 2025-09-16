FOG T-Shirts and Other Accessories

T-shirt
$20

Grab one of these limited edition custom shirts.


Colors:

Black, White, Red, Yellow, Green, Royal Blue, Heather Royal, Charcoal, Heather Indigo, Navy Blue, Purple


Sizes:

S. M. L. XL. 2XL 3XLGildan 64000


Unisex Softstyle T-Shirt

You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. It's made of 100% ring-spun cotton and is soft and comfy. The double stitching on the neckline and sleeves add more durability to what is sure to be a favorite!

  • ﻿﻿100% ring-spun cotton
  • ﻿﻿Sport Grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
  • ﻿﻿Dark Heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
  • ﻿﻿4.5 ozlyd? (153 g/m3)
  • ﻿﻿Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
  • ﻿﻿Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
  • ﻿﻿Blank product sourced from Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Haiti or Guatemala

Disclaimer: Due to the fabric properties, the White color variant may appear off-white rather than bright white.




