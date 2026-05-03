Folds of Honor South Dakota Chapter

Roy Williams is one of the greatest college head coaches of all time. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. He served as head coach at the University of Kansas (1988–2003) and his alma mater, the University of North Carolina (2003–2021). He won three NCAA national championships as a head coach with North Carolina (2005, 2009, 2017) and was an assistant coach for UNC's 1982 title. He retired with 903 career wins and a .774 winning percentage, making him the third-winningest coach in Division I history at the time of his retirement. He signed this basketball when he was at the Sanford Pentagon in 2018.