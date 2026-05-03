Folds of Honor South Dakota Chapter

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600 E 69th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Starting bid
Enjoy the excitement and relaxation of a Royal River Casino "Stay and Play". This package includes Two (2) standard rooms (1 night ea.), Two (2) $20 Free Plays and Three (3) $10 Dining Certificates…Can be two nights for one couple or one night for two couples.
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Rock this Limited Edition FOH Navy Camo (L, XL or 2X) Hoodie, coupled with a Dozen Titleist AVX Golf Balls, a Limited Addition FOHSD Grey/Navy Hat and a FOH Tumbler with Wifi Speaker
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Enjoy this Patriotic twist on a Limited Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey Package which includes: BlackFork Farms (Brandt, SD) Limited Edition 250th Straight Bourbon Whiskey (6-year, High Rye). A custom made 250th Anniversary Black Tonal Stars & Stripes Hat, a USA 250th XL Short-Sleeved Black T-Shirt, a 3'x5' 250th Anniversary American Flag and a 3'x5' Traditional American Flag. (Value $175)
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The Horse Soldier Bourbon story is woven into the fabric of one of America’s most historic moments. Just days after 9/11, elite teams of Green Berets were inserted into Afghanistan, some on horseback. Dubbed the “Horse Soldiers”, their exploits were retold in the Hollywood blockbuster 12 Strong. This bottle is limited edition special Williquors Barrel Pick.
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The beautiful Seiko Men's Chronograph Sterling Silver Watch is a must for the discerning man…Elegance meets practicality at its finest!
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Customized Folds of Honor Powder Coated, 3-Layer Metal Flag with Folds of Honor Logo Embedded into the flag...One of a Kind Piece!!
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Enjoy a 1.75 of the flavorable Crown Apple, coupled with a Green Crown Royal XL T-shirt and Camo Crown Royal Realtree Hat…The perfect blend!
Starting bid
Do you want to play one of the best courses in our region? If so, this package is for you…Take three of your closest friends with you as you enjoy the serenity and beauty of the Country Club of Sioux Falls golf course. This package includes a round for four, golf carts, and a dozen Titleist ProV1X Golf Balls. Package expires 10/31/26. (Value $650)
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.75 of the flavorable Crown Peach, coupled with a Green Crown Apple XL T-shirt a, Purple Crown XL T-Shirt and Camo Crown Royal Realtree Hat…What a blend!
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It's Grilling Season Baby and we have the perfect package for you. A $100 Gift Card to Looks Meat Market, coupled with a Looks Marketplace Whisker Rub (Salt, Pepper, Garlic) and a Looks Marketplace Hot Honey (Calabrain infused hot honey), and as a special bonus a Dozen Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls. (Value $180)
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3 x 5 American Flag with Folds of Honor Logo on the seam
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Roy Williams is one of the greatest college head coaches of all time. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. He served as head coach at the University of Kansas (1988–2003) and his alma mater, the University of North Carolina (2003–2021). He won three NCAA national championships as a head coach with North Carolina (2005, 2009, 2017) and was an assistant coach for UNC's 1982 title. He retired with 903 career wins and a .774 winning percentage, making him the third-winningest coach in Division I history at the time of his retirement. He signed this basketball when he was at the Sanford Pentagon in 2018.
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Enjoy this beautiful 41"x28" Framed Canvas Map of the United States
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Enjoy the Award Winning Lemon Fudge Recipe and the Tantalizing Taste of a 1.75 bottle of BC's Apple Pie/Birdie Juice Moonshine! We'll even throw in a 3'x5' American Flag!! It's a one-of-a-kind package for sure!
Starting bid
Ladies, rock this Folds of Honor women's XL Navy Sleeveless shirt, XL Grey LS shirt, coupled with a Folds of Honor Golf Towel.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.75 of the flavorable Blackberry Crown, coupled with a Black Crown Royal XL Polo, Purple Crown XL T-Shirt, Purple Koozie and Camo Crown Royal Realtree Hat…What a blend!
Starting bid
(1) KELOLAND Living in-studio segment! This marketing opportunity includes: • One (1) in-studio appearance. You can bring products and provide pictures to show during your 6-7 minute segment. The show tapes the same day it will air. We tape from 9:15am–11am each day and the show will air at 2pm on CBS, 1am on CW, & 3pm on KELOXTRA. • The segment will be posted on KELOLAND Living’s Facebook page. • The show streams LIVE on KELOLAND.com’s KELOLAND Living page. • An embedded code is provided for posting on your business website.
Starting bid
This unique and hard-to-get Pin Flag is signed by the Senior Tour PGA Golfers who attended the 2023 Sanford International Golf Tournament.
Starting bid
Rock this beautiful 1800 CarHartt Black XL Jacket, a Purple Crown XL T-Shirt, a Green Crown Apple T-Shirt, a Women's Large Grey Crown Tank Top
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.75 of the original Crown Royal, coupled with a Purple Crown Royal M Hoodie, a Crown Royal XL T-Shirt, a Green Crown Apple XL T-shirt, and Purple L Women's Tank Top…Perfect couples gift!
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