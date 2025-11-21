FOHCWL Memberships

The Heritage Circle Membership is for those who donate $1,000 or more to support the Educational, Conservational, & Outdoorsmen Heritage Objectives of FOHCWL. This membership level acknowledges the philanthropic spirit of those who want to give back to support the coveted Natural Resources of Henderson County and all of the Educational & Recreational Opportunities they provide. Promotional items in this membership include the following and can be adjusted to accommodate the overall desires of the Heritage Circle Member:

FOHCWL Sticker

FOHCWL Decal

Ten Commandments of Firearm Safety

FOHCWL Die Cut Key Chain

FOHCWL E.C.O. T-Shirt

FOHCWL Premium Hat

FOHCWL Sweatshirt Hoodie

FOHCWL Premium Item of Choice

FOHCWL Event Acknowledgement

Acknowledge as Event Sponsor or Podcast Guest