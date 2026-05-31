FOICR Badminton, Pickleball and TT Championship 2026

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Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
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