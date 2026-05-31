Friends Of India Association Cedar Rapids

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Friends Of India Association Cedar Rapids

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FOICR Badminton, Pickleball and TT Championship 2026

3740 Irish Dr

Marion, IA 52302, USA

Add a donation for Friends Of India Association Cedar Rapids

$

Badminton - Singles (MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$12
Grants entry to the event for single participant. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)
Badminton - Singles (NON-MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$15
Grants entry to the event for single participant.
Badminton - Doubles (MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$12
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)
Badminton - Doubles (NON-MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$15
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Table Tennis - Singles (MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$12
Grants entry to the event for single participant. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)
Table Tennis - Singles (NON-MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$15
Grants entry to the event for single participant.
Table Tennis - Doubles (MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$12
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)
Table Tennis - Doubles (NON-MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$15
Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.
Pickle Ball - Doubles (MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$12

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.

Pickle Ball - Doubles (NON MEMBERS) - 18 and above
$15

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.

Pickle Ball - Doubles (NON MEMBERS) - 12-18 years
$15

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.

Pickle Ball - Doubles (MEMBERS) - 12-18 years
$12

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.

Badminton - Doubles (MEMBERS) - 12 -18 years
$12

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)

Badminton - Doubles (NON MEMBERS) - 12 -18 years
$15

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.

Table Tennis - Doubles (MEMBERS) - 12 -18 years
$12

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants. (We might ask for your membership card for confirmation)

Table Tennis - Doubles (NON MEMBERS) - 12 -18 years
$15

Grants entry to the event for 2 participants.

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