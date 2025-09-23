Business Sponsorships 2025

Supporter
$500

Your logo featured on FOJ’s website plus group thank-yous in our newsletter and social media.

Friend
$1,000

Boost your visibility with individual thank-yous and a 2×2 banner at the joint use park.

Partner
$2,000

Become a part of Salsa Fest and reach 2,500 people making memories with music and food.

Leader
$5,000

Go even further with bigger logos, actionable QR codes, and emcee shoutouts throughout the year.

Champion
$10,000

"Presented by" perks at Salsa Fest with headline branding and a 10×10 booth in a prime location.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!