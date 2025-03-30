Folds Of Honor Fund Raising Raffle

Win A Folds of Honor golf bag! Support our troops and first responders by purchasing a raffle ticket. The winning ticket will be drawn at our Annual Folds of Honor Dinner on May 30th, and you do not need to be present to win.
Win A Folds of Honor golf bag! Support our troops and first responders by purchasing a raffle ticket. The winning ticket will be drawn at our Annual Folds of Honor Dinner on May 30th, and you do not need to be present to win.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!