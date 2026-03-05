Folk to Farm

About this event
Enjoy two days of farmer's market and craft vendors, music, and activities. Saturday communal dinner and on site camping included.
Children 10 and under free.
Hosted by the Music Library, The Hotel Léger, and Quartz Hill Estates.
Sponsored by Ernie Ball & Catano Winery
Please note that our awesome online platform, Zeffy, is preset to add in a substantial tip at checkout. This tip goes to Zeffy, not the event or the Music Library. Adjust the amount to suit your budget and know that $0 is perfectly acceptable!
Enjoy Saturday only farmer's market and craft vendors, live music, and activities. Saturday communal dinner included.
This ticket does not include on-site camping.
Children 10 and under free.
Hosted by the Music Library, The Hotel Léger, and Quartz Hill Estates.
Sponsored by Ernie Ball & Catano Winery
Please note that our awesome online platform, Zeffy, is preset to add in a substantial tip at checkout. This tip goes to Zeffy, not the event or the Music Library. Adjust the amount to suit your budget and know that $0 is perfectly acceptable!
Join us for Sunday 5/3 only. Farmers market and craft vendors 9:00-3:00. Live music 10:00-noon.Games and activities.
Hosted by the Music Library, The Hotel Léger, and Quartz Hill Estates.
Sponsored by Ernie Ball & Catano Winery
Children 10 and under free.
Please note that our awesome online platform, Zeffy, is preset to add in a substantial tip at checkout. This tip goes to Zeffy, not the event or the Music Library. Adjust the amount to suit your budget and know that $0 is perfectly acceptable!
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