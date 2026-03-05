Folk to Farm

Enjoy two days of farmer's market and craft vendors, music, and activities. Saturday communal dinner and on site camping included.





Children 10 and under free.





Hosted by the Music Library, The Hotel Léger, and Quartz Hill Estates.





Sponsored by Ernie Ball & Catano Winery





Please note that our awesome online platform, Zeffy, is preset to add in a substantial tip at checkout. This tip goes to Zeffy, not the event or the Music Library. Adjust the amount to suit your budget and know that $0 is perfectly acceptable!







