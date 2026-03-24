2026 Folklorico Summer Workshop

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About this event
PAY TOTAL AMOUNT DUE
Directly supports workshop scholarships for underprivileged students.
Special shoutout in social media outlets.
Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.
4 tickets to community wide reception and showcase.
Business logo on website and programs.
Special shoutout in social media outlets.
Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.
10 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.
Business logo on event banner, website, t-shirts and programs.
Special shoutout in social media outlets.
Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.
10 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.
Business logo on event banner, website, t-shirts and programs.
Special shoutout in social media outlets.
Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.
15 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.
Event wide exposure.
Business logo on ALL branding (event banner, website, t-shirts, brochures, flyers, and programs).
Special shoutout in social media outlets.
Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.
25 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!