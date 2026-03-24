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WBA - folkorico event

About this event

2026 Folklorico Summer Workshop

2021 Agnes St

Corpus Christi, TX 78405, USA

Class Registration
Pay what you can

PAY TOTAL AMOUNT DUE

Scholarship Sponsor
$250

Directly supports workshop scholarships for underprivileged students. 

Special shoutout in social media outlets.

Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.

4 tickets to community wide reception and showcase.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

Business logo on website and programs. 

Special shoutout in social media outlets.

Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.

10 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase. 

Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

Business logo on event banner, website, t-shirts and programs. 

Special shoutout in social media outlets.

Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.

10 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.  

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

Business logo on event banner, website, t-shirts and programs. 

Special shoutout in social media outlets.

Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.

15 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.

Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

Event wide exposure. 

Business logo on ALL branding (event banner, website, t-shirts, brochures, flyers, and programs). 

Special shoutout in social media outlets.

Recognition announcements throughout the event presentations.

25 complimentary tickets to community wide reception and showcase.  

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!