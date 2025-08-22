Folks Band Coffee Fundraiser

$
A medium bodied coffee blended from the finest Central and South American Coffees roasted between Full City and Vienna.
The ultimate expression of a dark, full-bodied coffee. An excellent coffee for those who prefer a smooth, balanced, dark brew.
The finest Colombian coffee decaffeinated through Swiss Water Processing … you never knew it could taste so smooth.
A butterscotch caramel crème flavor with a hint of rum.
A wonderful blend of rich chocolate flavoring and aromatic raspberry
The smooth richness of vanilla and its sweet, perfumed aroma truly enhances this.
The divine nuttiness and subtle smoky background of the hazelnut creates a wonderful rich aroma and smooth creamy taste in this flavored coffee mainstay.
An exotic island blend of Caramel, Vanilla and a twist of the tropics. The intoxicating aroma and its pleasing taste will land you in coffee paradise.
Thanksgiving time all over again, care for some Pumpkin Pie?
Creamy caramel with a touch of Almond.
Remember grandma’s cookies with pleasing cinnamon and rich hazelnut.
Add ice to create an exotic frozen beverage made from the finest cocoas that will ignite your passion for exquisite chocolate.
Chocolate lovers rejoice at the exceptionally rich and creamy experience that our premium hot cocoa delivers. This delicious beverage is made from the finest organic Dominican cocoa.
Based on authentic Aztec recipes utilizing premium estate cocoas, Sri Lankin cinnamon, almond and spices
For those who don't drink coffee but want a caffeinated alternative. The subtle bitterness of matcha is mellowed by the milk, making it a soothing drink
A low fat creamy vanilla spiced tea mix blending Madagasca vanilla, cardamom, clove, ginger, wildflower honey and estate grown darjeeling black tea.
