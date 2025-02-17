FOM Murphy Night Owl

Your ticket includes an open bar, food, dancing and all the fun you can handle.
Your ticket includes an open bar, food, dancing and all the fun you can handle.
Heads or Tails Game
$30
Buy "Heads or Tails" and get a masquerade mask, which grants you entry to play the game all night long. Choose "heads" or "tails" before each coin flip, and if you guess correctly, you stay in the game for a chance to win a prize. The last person remaining wins! Every round gives you a chance to win exclusive prizes and unique experiences.
Buy "Heads or Tails" and get a masquerade mask, which grants you entry to play the game all night long. Choose "heads" or "tails" before each coin flip, and if you guess correctly, you stay in the game for a chance to win a prize. The last person remaining wins! Every round gives you a chance to win exclusive prizes and unique experiences.
1 50/50 Raffle Ticket ($10 each)
$10
Don’t miss out on the chance to win big! Purchase some 50/50 tickets and you could walk away with half of the total pot. *You do not need to be present on March 15 to win*
Don’t miss out on the chance to win big! Purchase some 50/50 tickets and you could walk away with half of the total pot. *You do not need to be present on March 15 to win*