FOM Night Owl Silent Auction

ITEMS INCLUDED: ($200 Value)
Gift Certificate for a Free Visit to Spin Art Nation,
$50 Gift Certificate to Unicoi Art Studio,
Variety of Art Supplies,
Donated By: Pre K parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDED: ($200 Value)
Gift Certificate for a Free Visit to Spin Art Nation,
$50 Gift Certificate to Unicoi Art Studio,
Variety of Art Supplies,
Donated By: Pre K parents and families
Summertime Fun
$40
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE ($100 Value)
Beachcomber Tote Bag, Water Slide, Towels, Speedo Goggles, XL kite, nets, Water Squirters, reusable water balloons, beach toys, and more.
Donated By: K parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE ($100 Value)
Beachcomber Tote Bag, Water Slide, Towels, Speedo Goggles, XL kite, nets, Water Squirters, reusable water balloons, beach toys, and more.
Donated By: K parents and families
Family Game Night
$75
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE ($200 Value):
Giant Connect 4,
$50 Gift Card to Game Stop,
$10 Roblox Gift Card,
$10 Nintendo eShop Gift Card,
Ticket to Ride,
Yahtzee,
LRC,
Dominos,
Wild Wild Taco,
Phase 10,
Skip Bo,
Funko Pop figurine,
Donated By:1st grade parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE ($200 Value):
Giant Connect 4,
$50 Gift Card to Game Stop,
$10 Roblox Gift Card,
$10 Nintendo eShop Gift Card,
Ticket to Ride,
Yahtzee,
LRC,
Dominos,
Wild Wild Taco,
Phase 10,
Skip Bo,
Funko Pop figurine,
Donated By:1st grade parents and families
Music Lovers
$75
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE ($300 Value):
Sony Wireless Headphones,
Sony Corded Headphones,
Reckless Records:
Hoodie, Tote bag, and $50 gift card,
$15 Apple Gift Card,
$30 Spotify Gift Card,
Donated by: 2nd Grade Families
ITEMS INCLUDE ($300 Value):
Sony Wireless Headphones,
Sony Corded Headphones,
Reckless Records:
Hoodie, Tote bag, and $50 gift card,
$15 Apple Gift Card,
$30 Spotify Gift Card,
Donated by: 2nd Grade Families
Pizza Night
$60
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE: ($200 Value)
$25 Easy Street Pizza Gift Certificate, $50 Jets Gift Certificate, $50 Pizza Lobo Gift Certificate, $50 Lou Malnati's Gift Certificate, La Villa Gift Certificate, and more Pizza goodies!
Donated by: 3rd grade parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE: ($200 Value)
$25 Easy Street Pizza Gift Certificate, $50 Jets Gift Certificate, $50 Pizza Lobo Gift Certificate, $50 Lou Malnati's Gift Certificate, La Villa Gift Certificate, and more Pizza goodies!
Donated by: 3rd grade parents and families
Pay Day! Scratch Off Fun!
$40
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE: (Value: $100 worth of Scratch off tickets )
Feeling Lucky?? Over 15 different types of Scratch off Tickets!
Donated By:4th grade parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE: (Value: $100 worth of Scratch off tickets )
Feeling Lucky?? Over 15 different types of Scratch off Tickets!
Donated By:4th grade parents and families
Go! Cubs! Go!
$100
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE ($300 Value)
4 Cubs tickets (June 1st at 1:20pm), $100 Gift Certificate to Big Star in Wrigley (or another ONE OFF restaurant), limited edition Cubs blanket, 2 Cubs Glasses,
Donated By:5th grade parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE ($300 Value)
4 Cubs tickets (June 1st at 1:20pm), $100 Gift Certificate to Big Star in Wrigley (or another ONE OFF restaurant), limited edition Cubs blanket, 2 Cubs Glasses,
Donated By:5th grade parents and families
Movie Night!
$50
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE: ($125 Value)
$35 Movie Theater Gift Certificate, Air Pop, Wine, Solemn Oath Beer, Bottles of Coke, Various candy and treats.
Donated By:6th grade parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE: ($125 Value)
$35 Movie Theater Gift Certificate, Air Pop, Wine, Solemn Oath Beer, Bottles of Coke, Various candy and treats.
Donated By:6th grade parents and families
Chocolate and Coffee Lovers!
$50
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE: ($140 Value)
Krups Coffee and Spice Grinder, Metropolis Whole Bean Coffee, Magnifico Whole Bean Coffee, Starbucks Whole Bean Coffee, Starbucks Travel Cups with Straws, JT's Coffee Mug, Starbucks Coffee Mug, Hershey's, Lindt, and Godiva Assorted Chocolate and Truffles, and more!
Donated By:7th grade parents, teachers, and families
ITEMS INCLUDE: ($140 Value)
Krups Coffee and Spice Grinder, Metropolis Whole Bean Coffee, Magnifico Whole Bean Coffee, Starbucks Whole Bean Coffee, Starbucks Travel Cups with Straws, JT's Coffee Mug, Starbucks Coffee Mug, Hershey's, Lindt, and Godiva Assorted Chocolate and Truffles, and more!
Donated By:7th grade parents, teachers, and families
Murphy Basketball 2025
$25
Starting bid
ITEMS INCLUDE: (Value $75).
Murphy Basketball Hoodie, 2 bottles of wine, Basketball Cup, Bottle Opener, and Basketball Ice Molds
Donated By:8th grade parents and families
ITEMS INCLUDE: (Value $75).
Murphy Basketball Hoodie, 2 bottles of wine, Basketball Cup, Bottle Opener, and Basketball Ice Molds
Donated By:8th grade parents and families
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!