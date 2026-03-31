Food and Drinks at Dance Party Fundraiser

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About this event
Two slices of Bravo pepperoni or cheese pizza and your choice of chips, dessert, drink.
Your choice of Mr. Pickles turkey, ham, or roast beef sandwich, chips, dessert, drink.
Cucumber and cream cheese sandwich, and your choice of chips, dessert, drink
Smooth peanut butter, strawberry jam, and your choice of chips, dessert, drink
Two slices Bravo pizza (pepperoni or cheese) and your choice of drink
Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef and drink
Cucumber and cream cheese sandwich and your choice of drink
Smooth peanut butter and strawberry jam, your choice of drink
Your choice of single slice of pepperoni or cheese
Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef
Smooth peanut butter and strawberry jam
Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, 7- Up, fruit-flavored sparking water, coffee, bottled water
One of your choice. All homemade.
Three of your choice. All homemade.
Your choice
Your choice of Lays, BBQ, Fritos, Crunchy Cheetos, Cool Ranch Doritos, Nacho Cheese Doritos
$
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