Hosted by

Atascadero Senior Center

About this event

Food and Drinks at Dance Party Fundraiser

7848 Pismo Ave

Atascadero, CA 93422, USA

Whole Shebang Pizza Meal item
Whole Shebang Pizza Meal
$12

Two slices of Bravo pepperoni or cheese pizza and your choice of chips, dessert, drink.

Whole Shebang Mr. Pickles Sandwich Meal item
Whole Shebang Mr. Pickles Sandwich Meal
$10

Your choice of Mr. Pickles turkey, ham, or roast beef sandwich, chips, dessert, drink.

The Whole Shebang Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sandwich Meal item
The Whole Shebang Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sandwich Meal
$8

Cucumber and cream cheese sandwich, and your choice of chips, dessert, drink

The Whole Shebang PB&J Meal item
The Whole Shebang PB&J Meal
$8

Smooth peanut butter, strawberry jam, and your choice of chips, dessert, drink

Bravo Pizza Combo item
Bravo Pizza Combo
$9

Two slices Bravo pizza (pepperoni or cheese) and your choice of drink

Mr. Pickles Deli Sandwich Combo item
Mr. Pickles Deli Sandwich Combo
$7

Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef and drink

Cucumber and Cream Cheese Combo item
Cucumber and Cream Cheese Combo
$5

Cucumber and cream cheese sandwich and your choice of drink

PB&J Combo item
PB&J Combo
$5

Smooth peanut butter and strawberry jam, your choice of drink

Bravo Pizza, 1 Slice item
Bravo Pizza, 1 Slice
$4

Your choice of single slice of pepperoni or cheese

Mr. Pickles 4" Deli Sandwich item
Mr. Pickles 4" Deli Sandwich
$6

Your choice of turkey, ham, or roast beef

Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sandwich item
Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sandwich
$4
PB&J item
PB&J
$4

Smooth peanut butter and strawberry jam

Soft Drinks item
Soft Drinks
$2

Your choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, 7- Up, fruit-flavored sparking water, coffee, bottled water

One Dessert item
One Dessert
$2

One of your choice. All homemade.

Three desserts item
Three desserts
$3

Three of your choice. All homemade.

Coffee and Dessert item
Coffee and Dessert
$3

Your choice

Bag of Chips item
Bag of Chips
$2

Your choice of Lays, BBQ, Fritos, Crunchy Cheetos, Cool Ranch Doritos, Nacho Cheese Doritos

Add a donation for Atascadero Senior Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!