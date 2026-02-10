Food and Fellowship: Annual Community Iftar

About this event
This ticket includes membership to the Glenbrook Muslim Civic Association. We are a volunteer-run 501c(4) non-profit organization. Membership dues will be used to cover our general operating costs (e.g., legal fees, future events, etc.).
Teens will sit with adults in the main hall on the second floor.
We will be providing babysitters and a babysitting area for all children ages 2-12. Please let us know in advance if your child has any allergies.
Infants under age 2 may remain with their parents on the second floor.
(By invite only)
$
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