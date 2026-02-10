Glenbrook Muslim Civic Association

Hosted by

Glenbrook Muslim Civic Association

About this event

Food and Fellowship: Annual Community Iftar

8800 Ballard Rd

Des Plaines, IL 60016, USA

Adult (18 and older)
$20

This ticket includes membership to the Glenbrook Muslim Civic Association. We are a volunteer-run 501c(4) non-profit organization. Membership dues will be used to cover our general operating costs (e.g., legal fees, future events, etc.).

Teen (12-18 yo)
$5

Teens will sit with adults in the main hall on the second floor.

Child (2–11 yo)
$5

We will be providing babysitters and a babysitting area for all children ages 2-12. Please let us know in advance if your child has any allergies.

Infant (under 2 yo)
Free

Infants under age 2 may remain with their parents on the second floor.

Special Guests
Free

(By invite only)

Add a donation for Glenbrook Muslim Civic Association

$

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