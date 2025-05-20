I Just Want To Say Women's Group Inc
eventClosed
Food Contribution Sign-up - Friend & Family Day 2025
Jerk General admission
free
Please prepare an amount to feed a minimum of 150 persons.
Please prepare an amount to feed a minimum of 150 persons.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Chicken Wings
free
Please prepare any amount to feed a minimum of 150 persons.
Please prepare any amount to feed a minimum of 150 persons.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
BBQ Chicken
free
Please prep at an amount to feed a minimum of 150 persons.
Please prep at an amount to feed a minimum of 150 persons.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout