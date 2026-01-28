Food Drink & Raffles @ PBCAD Feb 27-28, 2026

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Including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.
including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.
including potato chips, soda or water bottle and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.
Including 2 tickets for selected food/drink, chips, and 6 complimentary raffle tickets.
including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.
including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.
including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!