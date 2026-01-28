Broken Drums Entertainment

Offered by

Broken Drums Entertainment

About this shop

Food Drink & Raffles @ PBCAD Feb 27-28, 2026

Friday: Angus Beef Burger (With Cheese or without and onion) item
Friday: Angus Beef Burger (With Cheese or without and onion)
$12

Including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.

Friday: Bratwurst With Sauteed Onions/Peppers or Sauerkraut item
Friday: Bratwurst With Sauteed Onions/Peppers or Sauerkraut
$12

including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.

Friday: Big Hot Dog With Sauteed Onions or Sauerkraut item
Friday: Big Hot Dog With Sauteed Onions or Sauerkraut
$12

including potato chips, soda or water bottle and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.

Food/Drink Combo For Friday and Saturday Feb 27-28 item
Food/Drink Combo For Friday and Saturday Feb 27-28
$20

Including 2 tickets for selected food/drink, chips, and 6 complimentary raffle tickets.

Saturday: Angus Beef Burger With Cheese or without and onion item
Saturday: Angus Beef Burger With Cheese or without and onion
$12

including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.

Saturday: Bratwurst W Sauteed Onions/Peppers or Sauerkraut item
Saturday: Bratwurst W Sauteed Onions/Peppers or Sauerkraut
$12

including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.

Saturday: Big Hot Dog With Sauteed Onions or Sauerkraut item
Saturday: Big Hot Dog With Sauteed Onions or Sauerkraut
$12

including potato chips, soda or water and 3 complimentary raffle tickets for Saturday night Feb 28th.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!