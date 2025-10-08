Food For All's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Embrace all things retro with the Schwinn Roadster 12 in. Tricycle. The adjustable seat creates rider comfort, and the full-steel construction withstands plenty of use.
Starting bid
Starting bid
beautiful dress
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
9 total bottles of wine
Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Columbia Valley 2020
Charle's Woodson's Intercept Pinot Noir 2021
Josh Cellars Hearth
Blazon Lodi Zinfandel 2019
Bolgheri 2019
Round Pond Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Earthquake Petite Sirah
Mount Veeder Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Bolighert 2019
Starting bid
Night light changes colors and flashes.
Wall Clock and plush throw blanket
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!