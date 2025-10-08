Food For All
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Food For All
Sales closed

Food For All's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

609 Brown Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660, USA

Schwinn Roadster Tricycle item
Schwinn Roadster Tricycle item
Schwinn Roadster Tricycle
$40

Starting bid

Schwinn Roadster 12 in. Tricycle

Embrace all things retro with the Schwinn Roadster 12 in. Tricycle. The adjustable seat creates rider comfort, and the full-steel construction withstands plenty of use.

  • Full-steel, heavy-duty construction with fenders, a real wood deck and an etched-in logo that create tough style
  • Mustache-style chrome-finished cruiser handlebars with tassels and bell
  • Easy to ride with low center of gravity
  • Adjustable sculpted seat has 5 positions so it moves forwards and backwards for growing legs
  • Classic Schwinn styling and details for timeless look
  • Recommended for ages 3 to 5 years old
  • 2-4 years
Apple Airpods Pro item
Apple Airpods Pro item
Apple Airpods Pro item
Apple Airpods Pro
$50

Starting bid

Dress item
Dress item
Dress
$30

Starting bid

beautiful dress

Apple trackpad item
Apple trackpad item
Apple trackpad
$50

Starting bid

Magic Trackpad (USB‑C) - White Multi-Touch Surface

Pac Man Pint Glasses item
Pac Man Pint Glasses item
Pac Man Pint Glasses
$30

Starting bid

Pac Man shot glasses item
Pac Man shot glasses
$30

Starting bid

Whole lotta wine! item
Whole lotta wine! item
Whole lotta wine! item
Whole lotta wine!
$80

Starting bid

9 total bottles of wine


Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling Columbia Valley 2020

Charle's Woodson's Intercept Pinot Noir 2021


Josh Cellars Hearth


Blazon Lodi Zinfandel 2019


Bolgheri 2019


Round Pond Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2019


Earthquake Petite Sirah


Mount Veeder Winery Cabernet Sauvignon 2018


Bolighert 2019

Pacman set item
Pacman set item
Pacman set item
Pacman set
$30

Starting bid

Night light changes colors and flashes.

Wall Clock and plush throw blanket

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!