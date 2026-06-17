A plate of spaghetti with a fork is in the foreground, surrounded by a checkered napkin and an open book with stars in the background, all within a circle that reads "FOOD FOR FRIENDS."
The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

Hosted by

The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

About this event

Food for Friends Community Dinner

720 Nims

Wichita, KS 67203, USA

Share a Table
$25

Helps provide meals and supplies for families attending Food for Friends.

Share a Story
$50

Helps put our childrens books into the hands of children and families while supporting resource awareness.

Build Community
$100

Supports the community quilt, resource guides, and event activities that bring neighbors together.

Empower Young Leaders
$250

Supports volunteer shirts, event supplies, and the youth leaders working to make Food for Friends possible.

Sponsor the Entire Event
$1,550

Funds the full Food for Friends experience, including meals, books, park rental, volunteer support, and community-building activities.

Add a donation for The Society of Child Entrepreneurs

$

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