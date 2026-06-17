Food for Friends Community Dinner

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About this event
Helps provide meals and supplies for families attending Food for Friends.
Helps put our childrens books into the hands of children and families while supporting resource awareness.
Supports the community quilt, resource guides, and event activities that bring neighbors together.
Supports volunteer shirts, event supplies, and the youth leaders working to make Food for Friends possible.
Funds the full Food for Friends experience, including meals, books, park rental, volunteer support, and community-building activities.
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