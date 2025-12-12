Taunton Area Community Table Inc

Hosted by

Taunton Area Community Table Inc

About this event

FOOD IS LOVE Fundraising Gala

378 Bay St

Taunton, MA 02780, USA

SILVER (General admission)
$40

General Admission Ticket

GOLD SPONSOR (2 tickets)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two tickets and name mentioned in our evenings program.

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

includes 4 tickets, name listed in evenings program and honorary mention at event and on social media

DIAMOND SPONSOR (8 tickets)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 tickets, name listed in evenings program and honorary mention at event and on social media, business logo can be added to the evenings program

COMMUNITY SUPPORTER/BUSINESS SPONSOR
$500

ONE TICKET but unable to attend

Business Logo included on evening program.

Add a donation for Taunton Area Community Table Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!