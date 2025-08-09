Food Leads Shop

We’ve documented recipes and stories from residents across Columbus to create a cookbook truly rooted in community. 100% proceeds from this book will go towards supporting the work of Food Leads to ensure marginalized communities can access the food they need to manage their health with dignity and confidence.
*Print books are pre-order only. If your order is placed before September 1st, orders will be delivered in early October.
Books can be shipped or picked-up. During check-out you can indicate whether you want the books shipped or for pick-up at the Near East Cafe (1600 E Long St Columbus, Ohio 43203)
Want a virtual version to make accessing recipes easy on all your devices? The virtual cookbook is a great option for you!
*E-book files will be emailed to customers 1-2 business days after purchase
