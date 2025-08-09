Food Leads Shop

We’ve documented recipes and stories from residents across Columbus to create a cookbook truly rooted in community. 100% proceeds from this book will go towards supporting the work of Food Leads to ensure marginalized communities can access the food they need to manage their health with dignity and confidence.





*Print books are pre-order only. If your order is placed before September 1st, orders will be delivered in early October.





Books can be shipped or picked-up. During check-out you can indicate whether you want the books shipped or for pick-up at the Near East Cafe (1600 E Long St Columbus, Ohio 43203)