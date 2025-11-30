Food Pre-Order for Christmas Ships Night

3014 3rd Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109, USA

Appetizer - Chicken Empanadas
$10

Homemade empanadas (2) with chicken and veggies served with creamy avocado & herb dipping sauce

Appetizer - Cheese & Spinach Empanadas
$9

Homemade empanadas (2) with ricotta cheese and spinach served with creamy avocado & herb dipping sauce

Appetizer - Cheese Tequeños
$9

Crispy fried dough filled with soft white cheese (3)

served with garlic cilantro dipping sauce


Fall Salad
$12

Mixed greens, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta cheese & dried cranberries with homemade vinaigrette

Fall Salad w/ Chicken
$17

Mixed greens, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, dried cranberries and grilled chicken with homemade vinaigrette

Fall Salad w/ Salmon
$20

Mixed greens, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, dried cranberries and Alaskan sockeye salmon with homemade vinaigrette

Roast Beef Dinner
$25

Slow-braised beef in a dark caramelized sauce served with rosemary roasted potatoes and lemon-roasted asparagus

Salmon Dinner
$25

Alaskan sockeye salmon served with rosemary roasted potatoes and lemon-roasted asparagus

Cheesecake w/ Strawberry Drizzle
$8

Dessert

Chocolate Mousse Cake
$8

Dessert

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!