Food Pre-Order for Christmas Ships Night

Homemade empanadas (2) with chicken and veggies served with creamy avocado & herb dipping sauce
Homemade empanadas (2) with ricotta cheese and spinach served with creamy avocado & herb dipping sauce
Crispy fried dough filled with soft white cheese (3)
served with garlic cilantro dipping sauce
Mixed greens, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta cheese & dried cranberries with homemade vinaigrette
Mixed greens, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, dried cranberries and grilled chicken with homemade vinaigrette
Mixed greens, sliced apple, candied pecans, feta cheese, dried cranberries and Alaskan sockeye salmon with homemade vinaigrette
Slow-braised beef in a dark caramelized sauce served with rosemary roasted potatoes and lemon-roasted asparagus
Alaskan sockeye salmon served with rosemary roasted potatoes and lemon-roasted asparagus
Dessert
