Food Strong

Hosted by

Food Strong

About this event

Food Strong's Annual Gala: Botanical Wonderland 9.9.26

1091 W 10th St

Cleveland, OH 44113, USA

Event Entry With Dinner
$150

Each ticket will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Event Entry for 2
$285

Each ticket will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Headliner Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

Exclusive sponsorship with the event title everywhere that it appears.


Full page ad in program book


Live acknowledgement by the emcee


Opportunity to include branded item in Swag Bag


Name/logo on all printed collateral swag, ads, flyers, etc.


Name/logo in all press releases, social media posts, Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.


Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Note: Each table seats 10 people.

Chef's Table Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

Main event tickets


Live acknowledgement by the emcee


Opportunity to include branded item in Swag Bag


Name/logo on all printed collateral swag, ads, flyers, etc.


Name/logo in all press releases, social media posts, access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.


Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Note: Each table seats 10 people.

Gourmet Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

Main event tickets


Half page event program sponsorship recognition.


Name/logo in all press releases, social media posts, access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.


Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Note: Each table seats 10 people.

Bistro Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

Main event tickets


Quarter page event program sponsorship recognition.


Access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.


Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Note: Each table seats 10 people.

Garden Table Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

Main event tickets


Access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.


Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Note: Each table seats 10 people.

Fresh Bite Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

Main event tickets


Access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.


Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.

Note: Each table seats 10 people.

Add a donation for Food Strong

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!