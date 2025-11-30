Food Strong's Annual Gala: Botanical Wonderland 9.9.26

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About this event
Each ticket will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Each ticket will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Includes:
Exclusive sponsorship with the event title everywhere that it appears.
Full page ad in program book
Live acknowledgement by the emcee
Opportunity to include branded item in Swag Bag
Name/logo on all printed collateral swag, ads, flyers, etc.
Name/logo in all press releases, social media posts, Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.
Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Note: Each table seats 10 people.
Includes:
Main event tickets
Live acknowledgement by the emcee
Opportunity to include branded item in Swag Bag
Name/logo on all printed collateral swag, ads, flyers, etc.
Name/logo in all press releases, social media posts, access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.
Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Note: Each table seats 10 people.
Includes:
Main event tickets
Half page event program sponsorship recognition.
Name/logo in all press releases, social media posts, access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.
Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Note: Each table seats 10 people.
Includes:
Main event tickets
Quarter page event program sponsorship recognition.
Access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.
Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Note: Each table seats 10 people.
Includes:
Main event tickets
Access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.
Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Note: Each table seats 10 people.
Includes:
Main event tickets
Access to the Food Strong website, newsletter & sponsor directory.
Tickets will provide access to 2 drink tickets, appetizers, a plated meal, and dessert.
Note: Each table seats 10 people.
$
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