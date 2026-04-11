Hosted by

Horizon Hills Parent Support Group Booster Club

About this event

Food Tickets for Beat Buds Night

33 Greta St

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, USA

2 Cheese Pupusas with Cabbage and Salsa
$17

A portion of this purchase supports Horizon Hills PSG Booster Club.

2 bean and cheese pupusas with cabbage and salsa
$17

A portion of this purchase supports Horizon Hills PSG Booster Club.

Drink- Horchata
$8

A portion of this purchase supports Horizon Hills PSG Booster Club.

Drink- Jamaica
$8

A portion of this purchase supports Horizon Hills PSG Booster Club.

Drink- Tamarindo
$8

A portion of this purchase supports Horizon Hills PSG Booster Club.

Drink- Maracuya
$8

A portion of this purchase supports Horizon Hills PSG Booster Club.

Add a donation for Horizon Hills Parent Support Group Booster Club

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