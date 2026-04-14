The Shine Project Foundation

Hosted by

The Shine Project Foundation

About this event

Food to Grow Monthly Gathering Vendor Registration 2026

1475 Summit Ave

Cardiff, CA 92007, USA

Vendor Registration 4/26 3-5pm
Free

3 left!

Vendor Registration 5/31 3-5pm
Free

3 left!

Must bring your own table and chairs. Pop up tent not needed. Please plan on arriving no later than 2:30pm to set up. Parking is on the street. However, you may go down the gravel driveway to unload and load. If offering food or beverages, please provide samples. We would love for you to speak and share a few words about your offerings.

Vendor Registration 6/21 3-5pm (Copy)
Free

3 left!

Must bring your own table and chairs. Pop up tent not needed. Please plan on arriving no later than 2:30pm to set up. Parking is on the street. However, you may go down the gravel driveway to unload and load. If offering food or beverages, please provide samples. We would love for you to speak and share a few words about your offerings.

Add a donation for The Shine Project Foundation

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