The Jubilee Project

Hosted by

The Jubilee Project

About this event

Music Festival Food Truck and Vendor Payment

25 St Ferdinand Park Dr

Florissant, MO 63031, USA

Food Truck Payment
$300

*********** FOOD TRUCK INFORMATION ************


The Music festival officially opens at 2:00 PM and will conclude at approximately 10:00 PM.


Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:

  • Setup:
    • All vendors must be fully set up NLT 12:00 PM (noon).
  • Food Vendor Classification:
    • Any vendor selling edible items must register as a Food Truck.
  • Food Truck Requirements:
    • Food truck vendors will be unable to leave the event site until 9:00 PM.
    • Must have appropriate food licenses (ie. St. Louis County, Department of Health).
  • Pricing:
    • The registration fee is $300 for Food Truck vendors.
    • EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) FOOD TRUCK.  If you have multiple food trucks you must register each one.

NOTE: There will be no refund unless this event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.

Table Vendor Payment
$100

********** TABLE VENDORS INFORMATION *********


The Music Festival officially opens at 2:00 PM and will conclude at approximately 10:00 PM.


Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:

  • Setup:
    • All vendors must be fully set up by 12:00 PM (noon).
    • Each Table Vendor will be provided space for 1 (six to eight foot) table and two chairs.
  • Vendor Classification:
    • Any vendor selling non-edible items that ONLY require table for display of products.
  • Vendor Requirements:
    • All table vendors are asked to remain until 7pm. We are asking all table vendors to dismantle before dark.
  • Pricing:
    • The registration fee is $100 for Table Vendor. EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) Table Vendor. If you have multiple table vendors you must register each one.

NOTE: There will be no refunds unless the event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.

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