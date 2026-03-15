Music Festival Food Truck and Vendor Payment

*********** FOOD TRUCK INFORMATION ************
The Music festival officially opens at 2:00 PM and will conclude at approximately 10:00 PM.
Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:
- Setup:
- All vendors must be fully set up NLT 12:00 PM (noon).
- Food Vendor Classification:
- Any vendor selling edible items must register as a Food Truck.
- Food Truck Requirements:
- Food truck vendors will be unable to leave the event site until 9:00 PM.
- Must have appropriate food licenses (ie. St. Louis County, Department of Health).
- Pricing:
- The registration fee is $300 for Food Truck vendors.
- EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) FOOD TRUCK. If you have multiple food trucks you must register each one.
NOTE: There will be no refund unless this event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.
*********** FOOD TRUCK INFORMATION ************
The Music festival officially opens at 2:00 PM and will conclude at approximately 10:00 PM.
Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:
- Setup:
- All vendors must be fully set up NLT 12:00 PM (noon).
- Food Vendor Classification:
- Any vendor selling edible items must register as a Food Truck.
- Food Truck Requirements:
- Food truck vendors will be unable to leave the event site until 9:00 PM.
- Must have appropriate food licenses (ie. St. Louis County, Department of Health).
- Pricing:
- The registration fee is $300 for Food Truck vendors.
- EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) FOOD TRUCK. If you have multiple food trucks you must register each one.
NOTE: There will be no refund unless this event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.