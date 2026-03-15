Music Festival Food Truck and Vendor Payment

********** TABLE VENDORS INFORMATION *********





The Music Festival officially opens at 2:00 PM and will conclude at approximately 10:00 PM.





Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:

Setup:

All vendors must be fully set up by 12:00 PM (noon). Each Table Vendor will be provided space for 1 (six to eight foot) table and two chairs.

Vendor Classification:

Any vendor selling non-edible items that ONLY require table for display of products.

Vendor Requirements:

All table vendors are asked to remain until 7pm. We are asking all table vendors to dismantle before dark.

Pricing:

The registration fee is $100 for Table Vendor. EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) Table Vendor. If you have multiple table vendors you must register each one.



NOTE: There will be no refunds unless the event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.