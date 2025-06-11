Food Truck Vendor-Changing Lives in 915

Vendor fee guarantees a reserved space at the event.

All vendors must have current El Paso city and county permits.

Vendors must provide their own generator and any necessary equipment.

You are fully responsible for your booth, staff, supplies, clean-up, and adherence to all health and safety regulations.



No electricity or water hookups will be provided.

All vendors must be ready to operate by 7:45 AM. No early breakdowns permitted.

Event will be held rain or shine. Vendor fees are non-refundable.

