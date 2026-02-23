Food Trucks on the Farm

Hosted by
About this event
Turlock, CA 95382
Ticket includes dinner at your choice of food truck and soft serve dessert bar.
6 general admission tickets, signage and VIP parking.
4 general admission tickets and signage.
2 general admission tickets and signage.
All FFA alumni welcome!
Discounted tickets offered for teachers and staff.
Purchase a book of 25 raffle tickets in advance.
Buy beer, hard seltzer or wine tickets in advance. Water and sodas available at no cost.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!