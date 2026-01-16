Food Vendor & Table Vendor Registration

Non-food vendor table. Please make sure to provide you phone number and email. Once register you will be sent the FB vendor application to complete. Send required documentation to our email: [email protected]

Flagler Beach requires you to:

*Provide a copy of your occupational License from the City\County where your business is located\based.

*Provide a copy of your Annual Resale Certificate for Sales Tax.

*If you will be vending prepared food items attach a copy of your State License.

*If vending Alcoholic beverages attach a copy of your Alcohol & Tobacco license.

*If vending food or alcohol attach copy of Certificate of Insurance in the amount of one million dollars with the City named as an

additionally insured.

*Ordinance 2005-09 establishes policies and procedures for Itinerant Merchants a copy of this Ordinance is available at the City web-site

www cityofflaglerbeach.com or City Hall.



