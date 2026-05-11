Dubuque County Fine Arts Society

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Dubuque County Fine Arts Society

About this event

Food Vendor Fee, 2026 DBQFest

700 Locust St

Dubuque, IA 52001, USA

2-Day Food Vendor Fee (Sat, August 8 & Sun, August 9)
$150

You have been accepted as a Food Vendor at DBQFest 2025. Select this item to pay a 2-day vendor fee of $100 plus a $50 deposit by July 1, 2026.

One Day Food Vendor Fee (Saturday, August 8)
$200

You have been accepted as a Food Vendor at DBQFest 2025. Select this item to pay a one-day vendor fee of $150 plus a $50 deposit by July 1, 2026.

One Day Food Vendor Fee (Sunday, August 9)
$200

You have been accepted as a Food Vendor at DBQFest 2025. Select this item to pay a one-day vendor fee of $150 plus a $50 deposit by July 1, 2026.

Alcohol Vendor Fee (Sat, August 8 & Sun, August 9)
$350

You have been accepted as a Food Vendor at DBQFest 2025. Select this item to pay a 2-day vendor fee of $300 plus a $50 deposit by July 1, 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!