Hosted by

Chosen For The Arts

About this event

Food Vendor | Fireworks Show | Friday, June 19th | 5PM | Daffin Park

E Victory Dr

Savannah, GA 31404, USA

Food Truck item
Food Truck
$275
Available until Jun 1
  • Food vendor must be fully self-contained and operate only within their assigned festival space as designated by festival organizers.
  • To support fair sales opportunities for all vendors, similar food categories will be limited and accepted on a first-paid, first-approved basis.
  • All bottled water sales are reserved exclusively for Chosen For The Arts (CFTA) and festival sponsors. Vendors may not sell bottled water.
  • A complete current menu is required with your application, including any additional items you plan to sell that are not listed on your regular menu.
    Menu submissions should be sent to: [email protected]
    • Vendor setup begins at 12:00 PM
    • All food trucks and vendors must be fully set up by 4:00 PM on event day

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