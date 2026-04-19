Food Vendor | Fireworks Show | Friday, June 19th | 5PM | Daffin Park

Food vendor must be fully self-contained and operate only within their assigned festival space as designated by festival organizers.
To support fair sales opportunities for all vendors, similar food categories will be limited and accepted on a first-paid, first-approved basis.
All bottled water sales are reserved exclusively for Chosen For The Arts (CFTA) and festival sponsors. Vendors may not sell bottled water.
A complete current menu is required with your application, including any additional items you plan to sell that are not listed on your regular menu. Menu submissions should be sent to: [email protected]
Vendor setup begins at 12:00 PM
All food trucks and vendors must be fully set up by 4:00 PM on event day
Food vendor must be fully self-contained and operate only within their assigned festival space as designated by festival organizers.
To support fair sales opportunities for all vendors, similar food categories will be limited and accepted on a first-paid, first-approved basis.
All bottled water sales are reserved exclusively for Chosen For The Arts (CFTA) and festival sponsors. Vendors may not sell bottled water.
A complete current menu is required with your application, including any additional items you plan to sell that are not listed on your regular menu. Menu submissions should be sent to: [email protected]
Vendor setup begins at 12:00 PM
All food trucks and vendors must be fully set up by 4:00 PM on event day
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