Food Vendor Registration

To ensure a safe, successful, and enjoyable event for all attendees, all vendors must comply with the following guidelines:

1. Permits & Licensing

All Vendors must possess all required local, county, and state permits to sell food.

Food vendors are required to hold a Medina County Health permit. Health permits can be obtained at the Medina County Environmental Health Department. 830-741-6195.

All vendors (food and market) are required to hold a valid Sales Tax Permit and must comply with all state and local sales tax regulations.

Copies of all permits and licenses must be available on-site during the event.

2. Health & Safety Requirements

Food Vendors must comply with all health department regulations .

Proper food handling practices must be followed at all times..

All food must be prepared, stored, and served in a sanitary manner.

3. Insurance

Vendors are encouraged to carry general liability insurance .

Proof of insurance may be requested prior to the event.

Keep D’Hanis Beautiful may be required to be listed as additionally insured (if applicable).

4. Booth & Equipment

All vendors will be provided a 10x10 booth space for set up. If you need more space, you will need to purchase more than one vendor space.

Food vendors with a truck or trailer will be provided a 10x20 booth space. If you need more space, you will be required to purchase more than one vendor space.

Vendors must provide their own booth, tent, tables, displays, chairs, and cooking equipment.

Tents must be properly weighted for safety.

Cooking equipment must be in good working condition.

Fire extinguishers are required for vendors using grills, fryers, or open flames.

5. Power & Utilities

Vendors are responsible for their own power unless otherwise specified.

If generators are used, they must be placed safely away from public areas.

Vendors must supply their own extension cords. Cords must be rated for outdoor use.

6. Setup & Breakdown

Set up instructions and details and complete vendor guidelines will be emailed the week prior to the event.

Vendors must arrive during designated setup times.

All booths must be fully set up before 30 minutes before the festival opens.

Early breakdown is not permitted.

No refunds for cancellations. No rain checks. No exceptions.

Vendors are responsible for cleaning their area and removing all trash at the end of the event.

7. Menu and Product Approval

All food vendors are required to submit a complete list of menu items and/or products offered for sale as part of the application process.

Food vendors must submit a detailed menu.

To ensure a balanced and diverse vendor mix, the event organizers reserve the right to limit duplicate menu items or. If another vendor has already been approved to sell similar items, we may contact you to discuss possible modifications or alternative offerings.

Only items approved by event organizers may be sold at the event. The sale of unapproved items is not permitted without prior written approval.

8. Waste & Cleanliness

Vendors are responsible for keeping their area clean throughout the event.

Proper disposal of grease, oil, and wastewater is required.

No dumping of liquids on the ground or in public trash receptacles.

9. Compliance

Failure to comply with these guidelines or health department regulations may result in removal from the event without refund.

10. Event Admission