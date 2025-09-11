Foodie Bingo

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About this event
$
Grants entry to the bingo as well as the 20 basic game boards.
Gives you a bracelet that will allow you to visit any of the food stations during the entire bingo day. Without this food pass, food stations are a la carte. We have 8 food stations. Each bracelet can be hole punched 8 times by our station attendants. Visit 1 station multiple times, or choose to use it once at every station!
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