Foxys Cradle Nursery And Intensive Care Home For Neonatal Kittens

Hosted by

Foxys Cradle Nursery And Intensive Care Home For Neonatal Kittens

About this event

Sales closed

Foodie Bingo

3158 Friedens Rd

Slatington, PA 18080, USA

Add a donation for Foxys Cradle Nursery And Intensive Care Home For Neonatal Kittens

$

Standard 20 Game Bingo Ticket
$25

Grants entry to the bingo as well as the 20 basic game boards.

All day food pass
$25

Gives you a bracelet that will allow you to visit any of the food stations during the entire bingo day. Without this food pass, food stations are a la carte. We have 8 food stations. Each bracelet can be hole punched 8 times by our station attendants. Visit 1 station multiple times, or choose to use it once at every station!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!