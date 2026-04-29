Foodie Nights – Teens (13+)

About this event
Tyler, TX
Enjoy learning real piping techniques from a professional cake decorator as we ice our own cupcake for the evening and transfer these skills to faux cake decorating as you make two faux cake trinket boxes! Enjoy a teen-only night! Receive a camp t-shirt and take home creative food projects each day! Snack included.
PS - 100% of any additional donation for recraft & co goes directly to our gracious host The Children's Village, a local nonprofit operating family-style Cottage Homes and our community Child Placing Agency so foster children from northeast Texas can stay where they belong – in their community.
Interested in learning how to make your own pizzas from scratch? Come make your own dough and fresh pizza sauce in class; shred your own cheese and use a pizza over to bring your perfect pizzas to the table! You’ll also customize your own chef’s apron to take home. This class truly eats, so grab a friend and come get creative with other foodies for a night of creative fun with pizza! Enjoy a teen-only night! Receive a camp t-shirt and take home creative food projects each day! Snack included.
PS - 100% of any additional donation for recraft & co goes directly to our gracious host The Children's Village, a local nonprofit operating family-style Cottage Homes and our community Child Placing Agency so foster children from northeast Texas can stay where they belong – in their community.
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