Foodie Nights – Teens (13+)

Enjoy learning real piping techniques from a professional cake decorator as we ice our own cupcake for the evening and transfer these skills to faux cake decorating as you make two faux cake trinket boxes! Enjoy a teen-only night! Receive a camp t-shirt and take home creative food projects each day! Snack included.





PS - 100% of any additional donation for recraft & co goes directly to our gracious host The Children's Village, a local nonprofit operating family-style Cottage Homes and our community Child Placing Agency so foster children from northeast Texas can stay where they belong – in their community.