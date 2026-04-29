Foodie Week – Kids (8-12 yrs)

About this event
Tyler, TX
Enjoy the full camp, receive a camp t-shirt, sash with project buttons, and take-home art and craft projects every day! Snack is included.
PS - 100% of any additional donation for recraft & co goes directly to our gracious host The Children's Village, a local nonprofit operating family-style Cottage Homes and our community Child Placing Agency so foster children from northeast Texas can stay where they belong – in their community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!