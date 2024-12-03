FoodRx Class & Dinner with Kristin Alpine of Wildflowers & Fresh Food

Celebrate the Holidays Healthily and Set the Stage for a Vibrant New Year! Join us for our FoodRx Healthy Cooking Class & Dinner on December 13th at 5:30 PM. Learn from expert Health Educator and Registered Nurse, Kristin Alpine, how to create simple, delicious, and healthy dishes that nourish your body and mind.

