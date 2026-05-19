Evolve KidsCare

Hosted by

Evolve KidsCare

About this event

Football Camp; Sponsor a child

Kick Off Sponsor item
Kick Off Sponsor
$25

The kick off sponsor level covers half the cost for a child to take part in this once in a lifetime, impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.

Future Star Sponsor item
Future Star Sponsor
$50

The future star sponsor level grants 1 child the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.

Rookie Sponsor item
Rookie Sponsor
$250

The Rookie sponsor level grants up to 5 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.

All Star Sponsor item
All Star Sponsor
$500

The All Star sponsor level grants 10 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.

Includes:

  • Sponsor logo on the Evolve KidsCare commemorative football camp t-shirt
MVP Sponsor item
MVP Sponsor
$1,000

The MVP sponsor level grants 20 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.

Includes:

  • Sponsor logo on the Evolve KidsCare commemorative football camp t-shirt
Hall of Fame Sponsor item
Hall of Fame Sponsor
$5,000

The Hall of Fame sponsor level grants 100 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.

Includes:

  • Sponsor logo on the Evolve KidsCare commemorative football camp t-shirt
Add a donation for Evolve KidsCare

$

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