Football Camp; Sponsor a child

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About this event
The kick off sponsor level covers half the cost for a child to take part in this once in a lifetime, impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.
The future star sponsor level grants 1 child the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.
The Rookie sponsor level grants up to 5 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.
The All Star sponsor level grants 10 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.
Includes:
The MVP sponsor level grants 20 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.
Includes:
The Hall of Fame sponsor level grants 100 children the once in a lifetime opportunity to attend this impactful camp experience filled with skill-building drills, coaching, encouragement, and fun.
Includes:
$
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