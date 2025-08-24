Hosted by
Anoka High School Band Parents Association Inc
Football Concessions
Pop, Water, Coffee, Cocoa
$2
Add
Gatorade or Killebrew
$3
Add
Chips
$1
Add
Candy
$2
Add
Pretzel or Nachos with Cheese
$4
Add
Popcorn
$3
Add
Pizza slice
$3
Add
Hot dog
$3
Add
Chick Fil-A chicken sandwich
$7
Add
Nautical Bowl
$10
Add
Stadium Cushion
$10
Add
Hand warmers
$2
Add
Nutella Stuffed Choc. Cookie
$6
Add
Pickle
$2
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue