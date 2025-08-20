Football Signs 2025 Season

4'x8' Family Football Field Sign (Fence Display) item
4'x8' Family Football Field Sign (Fence Display)
$150

This is a 4'x8' sign that will be hung on the fence surrounding the football field to show your family's support of the Roosevelt Eagles and the Roosevelt Education Foundation.

4'x8' Business Ad Football Field Sign (Fence Display) item
4'x8' Business Ad Football Field Sign (Fence Display)
$350

This is a 4'x8' sign advertising your business that will be hung on the fence surrounding the football field to show your company's support of the Roosevelt Eagles and the Roosevelt Education Foundation.

4’x8’ Sideline Tent Style Sign Double Sided item
4’x8’ Sideline Tent Style Sign Double Sided
$1,000

This is a 4'x8' double-sided tent style sign advertising your business that will be displayed along the sidelines of the football field in a prominent location to show your company's support of the Roosevelt Eagles and the Roosevelt Education Foundation.

Add a donation for Roosevelt Education Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!