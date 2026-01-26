Football Squares Fundraiser 2026

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About this raffle
OFP will randomly assign numbers on our board. A winner will be determined at the end of the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, plus the final game score. The winner is decided by looking at the last number in each teams' score and then matching those digits on the grid to see where the squares intersect.
Quarters 1-3 will pay out $120 each. The final game score will pay out $140.
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