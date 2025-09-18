Foothill Softball Player’s Field Wear

$
Necessary
Women's fit
Necessary
Women's fit
Optional
Women's fit
Necessary - If you purchased the pink performance tee from the spirit wear shop, then you do not have to purchase again.
Unisex fit
Necessary
Must wear Nike pants, but do not have to purchase from this site. This pant is the Nike Vapor Select 2 Pant (Women's/Girl's) and is discounted for our team order.
Necessary
Must wear Nike pants, but do not have to purchase from this site. This pant is the Nike Vapor Select 2 Pant (Women's/Girl's) and is discounted for our team order.
Necessary
Necessary
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing