Foothill Softball Player’s Field Wear

2026 Nike Practice Shirt - black item
2026 Nike Practice Shirt - black
$26

Necessary


Women's fit

2026 Nike Practice Shirt - grey item
2026 Nike Practice Shirt - grey
$26

Necessary


Women's fit

2026 Nike Spirit Shirt - long sleeve item
2026 Nike Spirit Shirt - long sleeve
$32

Optional


Women's fit

2026 Spirit Shirt - pink item
2026 Spirit Shirt - pink
$20

Necessary - If you purchased the pink performance tee from the spirit wear shop, then you do not have to purchase again.


Unisex fit

2026 Nike Game Pants - black item
2026 Nike Game Pants - black
$37

Necessary


Must wear Nike pants, but do not have to purchase from this site. This pant is the Nike Vapor Select 2 Pant (Women's/Girl's) and is discounted for our team order.

2026 Nike Game Pants - white item
2026 Nike Game Pants - white
$37

Necessary


Must wear Nike pants, but do not have to purchase from this site. This pant is the Nike Vapor Select 2 Pant (Women's/Girl's) and is discounted for our team order.

2026 Game Visor - black
$21

Necessary

2026 Game Visor - white
$21

Necessary

