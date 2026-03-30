Booster Forward USA

Hosted by

Booster Forward USA

About this event

BU14 Blue (NPL) Foothill Storm Golf Scramble June 2026

1875 Fairplex Dr

Pomona, CA 91768, USA

Golf Fee - Individual Registration
$160

Golf fee, with a sack lunch included.

1pm Shotgun Start

Make your meal selection before checking out.

Indicate your team name, or if you need to be coupled up before checking out.

Golf Fee - Team Registration (4 players)
$640

Golf fee, with a sack lunch included.

1pm Shotgun Start

Make your meal selection before checking out.

Indicate your team name in the survey when you check out

Tournament Sponsor
$2,500

Tournament title sponsored by your business. You will receive an additional email to covering course requirements.

Hole Sponsor
$300

Send your T-Sign and we'll place it on the hole/s you or your business sponsors. First come first serve on hole selection/s.

Closest to The Pin
$20

Take a shot at winning half of the Closest to the Pin pot.

50/50 prize.

Longest Drive
$20

Take a shot at winning half of the Longest Drive pot.

50/50 prize.

Single Mulligan
$20

A one-time use for a second chance at a shot that went sideways.

Team Mulligan
$60

Four second chance shots.

3 - Hole Putting Contest
$25

Play the 3-hole putting contest before the tournament begins. 50/50 prize.

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