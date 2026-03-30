BU14 Blue (NPL) Foothill Storm Golf Scramble June 2026

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About this event
Golf fee, with a sack lunch included.
1pm Shotgun Start
Make your meal selection before checking out.
Indicate your team name, or if you need to be coupled up before checking out.
Golf fee, with a sack lunch included.
1pm Shotgun Start
Make your meal selection before checking out.
Indicate your team name in the survey when you check out
Tournament title sponsored by your business. You will receive an additional email to covering course requirements.
Send your T-Sign and we'll place it on the hole/s you or your business sponsors. First come first serve on hole selection/s.
Take a shot at winning half of the Closest to the Pin pot.
50/50 prize.
Take a shot at winning half of the Longest Drive pot.
50/50 prize.
A one-time use for a second chance at a shot that went sideways.
Four second chance shots.
Play the 3-hole putting contest before the tournament begins. 50/50 prize.
$
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