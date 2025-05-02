Footloose Fee Payment

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All actors 18 or older and no longer in high school must pay a deposit to reserve their place in the show. This deposit will be returned when you complete your production hours and strike.
Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until June 28th.
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due July 1st.
If you are performing in both Annie Jr. and Footloose, you may pay this discounted rate as your second production fee.
Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount.
Each performer who pays a full production fee will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.
Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)
This fee will be refunded when you return your libretto in good condition (no damage, no spill, and etc.) and all notes erased. Please only make notes in pencil.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!