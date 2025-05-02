Limelight Performing Arts

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Limelight Performing Arts

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Footloose Fee Payment

Adult Deposit for Production Commitment item
Adult Deposit for Production Commitment
$150

All actors 18 or older and no longer in high school must pay a deposit to reserve their place in the show. This deposit will be returned when you complete your production hours and strike.

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Footloose Production Fee (Pay in Full) - If under 18 item
Footloose Production Fee (Pay in Full) - If under 18
$300

Pay in full option for *The prepay in full discount is only available until June 28th.

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Footloose Production Fee (Partial Payment) - If under 18 item
Footloose Production Fee (Partial Payment) - If under 18
$160

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, make one payment now. A second payment will be due July 1st.

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Footloose Production Fee (students in Annie Jr, too) item
Footloose Production Fee (students in Annie Jr, too)
$200

If you are performing in both Annie Jr. and Footloose, you may pay this discounted rate as your second production fee.

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Footloose Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment) item
Footloose Approved Scholarship (Partial Payment)
$25

Partial production fee. If choosing this option, use the option to add an additional amount under the donation to Limelight below (not donation to Zeffy) to total your production fee amount.

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Footloose Extra Cast Shirt item
Footloose Extra Cast Shirt
$25

Each performer who pays a full production fee will receive a cast shirt. Parent and family members can also opt to order shirts.

Footloose Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out item
Footloose Pre-production Volunteer Opt Out
$150

Opt out of pre-production volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

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Footloose Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out item
Footloose Tech/Show Volunteer Opt Out
$125

Opt out of Tech/Show volunteer hours only. (Can NOT opt out from strike)

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Footloose Libretto Deposit item
Footloose Libretto Deposit
$50

This fee will be refunded when you return your libretto in good condition (no damage, no spill, and etc.) and all notes erased. Please only make notes in pencil.

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Add a donation for Limelight Performing Arts

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!