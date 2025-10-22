Footsteps of Hope

Step
$5

Provides personal care items and toiletries. Give an amount you won’t even miss — but she’ll never forget.

Stride
$10

Covers groceries for a woman in recovery.

Journey
$25

Helps pay for utilities and basic needs.

Milestone
$50

Provides a week of safe, supportive housing.

Transformational Partner
$100

Sustains a woman’s full month of support.

