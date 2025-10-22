Footsteps of Hope

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Provides personal care items and toiletries. Give an amount you won’t even miss — but she’ll never forget.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Covers groceries for a woman in recovery.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Helps pay for utilities and basic needs.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Provides a week of safe, supportive housing.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Sustains a woman’s full month of support.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing