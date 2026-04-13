Upper Ohio Valley Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 97

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Upper Ohio Valley Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 97

About this event

FOP LODGE 97 PURSE BINGO ☆ OCTOBER 2026

286 Luray Dr

Wintersville, OH 43953, USA

FOP PURSE BINGO | October 2026 | Event Ticket
$50

KEEP IN MIND :
- all participants must be at least 18 years of age to attend and participate in this fundraising event.

- there are only 300 seats available for this event.
- proceeds are set to benefit Upper Ohio Valley Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 97 and are nonrefundable. No exceptions.
- a portion of proceeds will be donated to a local cancer organization dedicated to supporting patients and their families.

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