FOP LODGE 97 PURSE BINGO ☆ OCTOBER 2026

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About this event
Wintersville, OH 43953, USA
KEEP IN MIND :
- all participants must be at least 18 years of age to attend and participate in this fundraising event.
- there are only 300 seats available for this event.
- proceeds are set to benefit Upper Ohio Valley Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 97 and are nonrefundable. No exceptions.
- a portion of proceeds will be donated to a local cancer organization dedicated to supporting patients and their families.
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