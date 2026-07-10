A poster for "For a Moment," a 24-hour play festival, features a grid of blurred, colorful figures in the background and event details in the foreground.
Ephemeral Players, Inc.

Hosted by

Ephemeral Players, Inc.

About this event

For a Moment: a 24-hour play festival

147 W 25th St floor 5

New York, NY 10001, USA

General Admission
$20
Suggested Ticket Price
$25

These amounts help us fund this and future productions.

Suggested Ticket Price
$30

These amounts help us fund this and future productions.

Suggested Supporter Ticket Price
$40

We are a new nonprofit organization, and we rely on the generosity of our community to make our productions possible and keep theater accessible for everyone. Higher-tier contributions directly help sustain our work and expand access.

Suggested Supporter Ticket Price
$50

We are a new nonprofit organization, and we rely on the generosity of our community to make our productions possible and keep theater accessible for everyone. Higher-tier contributions directly help sustain our work and expand access.

Add a donation for Ephemeral Players, Inc.

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